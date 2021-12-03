BGMI Red Bull M.E.O Season 4: Teams, format, prize pool, and where to watch

The BGMI esports scene is in full swing. With many third-party organizers coming up with tournaments featuring substantial prize pools, the skills of teams and players are being tested under pressure situations and high stakes.

The Red Bull M.E.O India Season 4 is the latest in the long list of events. The tournament is also happening in two other titles: Teamfight Tactics and World Cricket Championship.

Format and schedule for BGMI Red Bull M.E.O Season 4 India

The Semi Finals of the BGMI tournament start today. A total of 24 teams (20 Invited and 4 Qualified) will battle for the ultimate title.

Semi-Finals (3 and 4 December): The 24 teams have been divided into three groups (A, B, and C) and will battle in a total of 12 matches (8 for each team) in a round-robin format over two days. The top 16 Semi-Finalists will qualify for the Grand Finals.

Grand Finals (5 December): The Grand Finals will feature six matches played by the 16 qualified teams from the Semi-Finals in a single day to determine the winner.

Participating teams in BGMI Red Bull M.E.O Season 4 India

Group A

TSM

Team XO

Marcos gaming

7Sea Esports

Chemin Esports

Elite Esports

Revenant Esports

Team iNSANE

Group B

Skylightz Gaming

Stalwart Esports

Rivalry Esports

Enigma Gaming

AGRA ESPORTS WARRIOR

Nigma Galaxy

Team Forever

GodLike Esports

Group C

Team XSpark

TEAM SouL

8bit

Velocity Gaming

Celsius Esports

Orangutan

OR Esports

Odyssey Esports

Prize pool of BGMI Red Bull M.E.O Season 4 India

The winners will have an opportunity to witness the 2022 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix. The side will also get an exclusive tour of the Hangar-7 museum in Austria.

The teams will also receive an attendance fee of ₹80,000, provided they play all the matches.

A unique prize pool in the form of Bitcoin has also been added to the event. Each team will receive a total of 0.00042 BTC for each finish they earn. All sides combined can get up to 1 BTC via Coin DCX.

Where and when to watch

The BGMI tournament will be live-streamed on the YouTube channels of multiple influencers and esports entities, including MortaL, Ocean Sharma, Payal Gaming, Nodwin Gaming, Villager Esports, and The Esports Club.

The matches will start at 12.15 pm IST on the first two days. The match broadcast will begin at 11.45 am IST for the Grand Finals.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It would be interesting to witness which team emerges as champions of the BGMI event.

Edited by Ravi Iyer