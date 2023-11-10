BGMI Red Bull M.E.O Season 6 Grand Finals Day 1: Teams, map-wise schedule, how to watch, and more

Day 1 of the BGMI Red Bull M.E.O Season 6 Grand Finals commences on November 10. The 16 finalists will collide with one another in five games today. A total of 12 teams have received a special spot in this ultimate stage, while the top four squads of the Playoffs have also made it here. Day 2 and 3 are scheduled for November 14 and 18, respectively.

The third and final day will be organized at the DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi. The winning squad will receive a Red Bull Racing experience. Apart from the BGMI contest, the National Final of the World Cricket Championship will also be held on November 18.

BGMI Red Bull M.E.O Season 6 Grand Finals participants

These are the 16 clubs that will compete in the Red Bull S6 Finals:

Team Soul Team GodLike Team XSpark Orangutan Gladiators Esports Medal Esports Gods Reign Big Brother Esports Global Esports Revenant Esports Enigma Gaming Loose Ends Celsius Esports Team Tactical Aslaaa Esports Team Infinity

Day 1 schedule

At around 1 pm, the first game of the Finale will begin on the Erangel map. The second, third, and fourth encounters will take place in the Miramar, Erangel, and Sanhok maps, respectively. The opening day will wrap up with the fifth battle on the Erangel map once again. Here is the match-wise schedule for Day 1:

Match 1 - Erangel - 1 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - 1:45 pm

Match 3 - Erangel - 2:30 pm

Match 4 - Sanhok - 3:15 pm

Match 5 - Erangel - 4 pm

How to watch

Rooter, an Indian OTT platform, will broadcast the BGMI Red Bull Finale exclusively from 1 pm onwards in Hindi. Three popular casters, Isuperjonny, Krat, and Bloter Gaming, will be the broadcast talent for this event.

Top teams to watch

In the last few months, clubs like Team Soul, Gladiators Esports, Revenant, and Gods Reign have demonstrated promising performances in previous events. These organizations feature experienced BGMI players and are expected to perform well in this tournament as well.

Global Esports recently created a new roster consisting of Mavi, NinjaBoi, Slug, and Beast. The lineup secured third place in the Upthrust Diwali Battle and had a commendable showing there.

Big Brother was the second-best squad in the BGIS 2023 behind Gladiators Esports. The team has stumbled completely in their previous two contests and will aim to find their pace in this upcoming tournament.