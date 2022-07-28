BGMI removed from Play Store on government order, confirms Google

The withdrawal of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) from the Google Play Store and iOS App Store came as a shock to fans who had celebrated the game's first anniversary a few days back. This unfortunate turn of events has given rise to a number of questions, especially around the battle royale title's ban in India.

Until this point, gamers had arguments for the removal, with many pointing to a bug or technical issue. Nonetheless, Google has issued an official statement regarding the problem, which clarifies the situation by a considerable margin.

Google confirms BGMI was removed from Play Store on government's order

Fans were in the dark about BGMI's removal from the two leading stores and were looking for answers. However, Google has confirmed that the title was removed from the Play Store on the government's orders.

A statement by Google's spokesperson to TechCrunch's Manish Singh read the following:

Manish Singh @refsrc Google statement: "On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India.” Google statement: "On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India.”

Fans are surprised by this revelation, as there is no official announcement from the Government of India, like was with PUBG Mobile's ban in 2020. It is therefore unclear why the government has issued this decision to stop the application.

This unfortunate development comes only a few days after Krafton had recently said that it had already invested $100 million in the country to expand beyond gaming.

Game's servers are accessible at the moment (Image via Krafton)

Despite the title's removal from app stores, players haven't reported any problems or disruption of services in BGMI — except for transactions. They cannot purchase premium currency within the battle royale title, which can be directly attributed to its removal. They are facing an error message whenever they attempt to acquire UC.

Animesh 'Thug' Agarwal @8bit_thug BGMI REMOVED FROM PLAY STORE BGMI REMOVED FROM PLAY STORE 😬

BGMI's popularity in the country can be judged by the fact that it has already surpassed 100 million registered users. At the same time, developers had already announced the official esports roadmap for the entire year with crores of the total prize pool.

MortaL @Mortal04907880

All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)

Trust will be broken.

People who HOPED, will remain hopeless.

I hope you look into the matter Really comes as a shocker because the Growth of Esports in India has been tremendous.All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)Trust will be broken.People who HOPED, will remain hopeless.I hope you look into the matter @GoI_MeitY Really comes as a shocker because the Growth of Esports in India has been tremendous.All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)Trust will be broken. People who HOPED, will remain hopeless. I hope you look into the matter @GoI_MeitY

Thus, numerous content providers, prominent esports figures and influencers have also expressed concern over recent developments. The ban will likely be a significant setback to the thriving and expanding esports ecosystem BGMI built last year.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official

I hope our government understands that thousands of esports athletes and content creators and their life is dependent on BGMI.

#recogniseBGMIesports @GoI_MeitY Everyone knows the fact that esports in india has rapidly touching the heights and recently televised.I hope our government understands that thousands of esports athletes and content creators and their life is dependent on BGMI. Everyone knows the fact that esports in india has rapidly touching the heights and recently televised.I hope our government understands that thousands of esports athletes and content creators and their life is dependent on BGMI.#recogniseBGMIesports @GoI_MeitY

It is uncertain how future events will unfold. For the time being, all that players can do is wait for an official announcement from Krafton about this mishap.

