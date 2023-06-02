Create

BGMI Rising Launch Party 2023 Day 2: Teams, map rotation, schedule, and more

By Gametube
Modified Jun 02, 2023 03:44 IST
BGMI Rising Day 2 will be hosted on June 2 (Image via Krafton)
BGMI Rising Day 2 will be hosted on June 2 (Image via Krafton)

Day 2 of the BGMI Rising Launch Party 2023 takes place on Friday, June 2, with all 64 squads playing their remaining matches of the first stage. The Round of 64 will conclude today, with 32 semifinalists poised to advance. Four groups of 16 teams will compete in this preliminary stage, with the top eight from each group progressing to the next round.

A total of six matches, including two challenge games, will be hosted on the second day. Each group has just one match left in the first leg. A total prize pool of ₹10,00,000 has been assigned to this BGMI competition.

BGMI Rising Day 2 groups and map schedule

Here are the four groups playing their last match on Day 2.

Group A

  1. Team Mortal
  2. Team Sensei
  3. Team King Anbru
  4. Team Fauii
  5. Team Lolzzz
  6. Team Nova
  7. Team God Nixon
  8. Team Payal
  9. Team Ash
  10. Team Reverse X
  11. Team Cyber Squad
  12. Team Hastar
  13. Team Hydra Hrishav
  14. Team Kiki
  15. Team Shadow
  16. Team RipFlick YT

Group B

  1. Team Scout
  2. Team Ronak
  3. Team Classified YT
  4. Team kaztro
  5. Team Solo Rush
  6. Team Ghatak
  7. Team Red Parasite
  8. Team Alpha Clasher
  9. Team Glock Gaming
  10. Team Iflicks
  11. Team Mamba
  12. Team Tamil Gamers
  13. Team Ishika Plays
  14. Team Jokertop G
  15. Team Dobby
  16. Team Akhil

Group C

  1. Team Jonathan
  2. Team Owais
  3. Team Vaadhiyaar
  4. Team Antaryami
  5. Team Willy
  6. Team Shabbir
  7. Team Gaming Guru
  8. Team Telegu Guy YT
  9. Team Krutika
  10. Team Pahadi Gaming
  11. Team Kaashvi
  12. Team Mad tamizha
  13. Team Creative Pavan
  14. Team Spike
  15. Team Game strange
  16. Team Legend X

Group D

  1. Team Dynamo
  2. Team Mavi
  3. Team Engineer The Gamer
  4. Team Shreeman legend
  5. Team Kronten
  6. Team Rebel
  7. Team Mayur Gaming
  8. Team Snax
  9. Team Omega
  10. Team Spartan Shubh
  11. Team BandookBaaz
  12. Team Manty OP
  13. Team Crow
  14. Team Kanary
  15. Team GameXpro
  16. Team Punkk

Map order for Day 2

youtube-cover

Here's the map order for Day 2:

  • Match 1 - Group B - Erangel (4:05 PM)
  • Match 2 - Group A - Sanhok (4:55 PM)
  • Match 3 - All Captains - Challenge game (5:45 PM)
  • Match 4 - Group D - Sanhok (6:15 PM)
  • Match 5 - All Captains - Challenge game (7:00 PM)
  • Match 6 - Group C - Erangel (7:30 PM)

Day 1 overview of BGMI Rising

In Group A, Team Sensei currently holds the first rank with 32 points. Meanwhile, Team Hydra Hrishav (28.5) and Team Haster (22) hold second and third positions. On the other hand, Team Nova and Team Mortal struggled in their first bouts, finishing 10th and 11th, respectively.

youtube-cover

Team Scout captured first place with 51 points in Group B. Sitting at a distant second, Team Akhil finished with 36 points, while Team Red Parasite stood in third after Day 1. Meanwhile, Team Ghatak and Team Mamba had a poor opening battle.

Team Kashvi and Team Manty claimed the first position in Group C and D, respectively. Both sides started their campaign well in the BGMI Rising and will be looking to remain in pole position after the first leg.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...