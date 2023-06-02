BGMI Rising Launch Party 2023 Day 2: Teams, map rotation, schedule, and more

Day 2 of the BGMI Rising Launch Party 2023 takes place on Friday, June 2, with all 64 squads playing their remaining matches of the first stage. The Round of 64 will conclude today, with 32 semifinalists poised to advance. Four groups of 16 teams will compete in this preliminary stage, with the top eight from each group progressing to the next round.

A total of six matches, including two challenge games, will be hosted on the second day. Each group has just one match left in the first leg. A total prize pool of ₹10,00,000 has been assigned to this BGMI competition.

BGMI Rising Day 2 groups and map schedule

Here are the four groups playing their last match on Day 2.

Group A

Team Mortal Team Sensei Team King Anbru Team Fauii Team Lolzzz Team Nova Team God Nixon Team Payal Team Ash Team Reverse X Team Cyber Squad Team Hastar Team Hydra Hrishav Team Kiki Team Shadow Team RipFlick YT

Group B

Team Scout Team Ronak Team Classified YT Team kaztro Team Solo Rush Team Ghatak Team Red Parasite Team Alpha Clasher Team Glock Gaming Team Iflicks Team Mamba Team Tamil Gamers Team Ishika Plays Team Jokertop G Team Dobby Team Akhil

Group C

Team Jonathan Team Owais Team Vaadhiyaar Team Antaryami Team Willy Team Shabbir Team Gaming Guru Team Telegu Guy YT Team Krutika Team Pahadi Gaming Team Kaashvi Team Mad tamizha Team Creative Pavan Team Spike Team Game strange Team Legend X

Group D

Team Dynamo Team Mavi Team Engineer The Gamer Team Shreeman legend Team Kronten Team Rebel Team Mayur Gaming Team Snax Team Omega Team Spartan Shubh Team BandookBaaz Team Manty OP Team Crow Team Kanary Team GameXpro Team Punkk

Map order for Day 2

Here's the map order for Day 2:

Match 1 - Group B - Erangel (4:05 PM)

Match 2 - Group A - Sanhok (4:55 PM)

Match 3 - All Captains - Challenge game (5:45 PM)

Match 4 - Group D - Sanhok (6:15 PM)

Match 5 - All Captains - Challenge game (7:00 PM)

Match 6 - Group C - Erangel (7:30 PM)

Day 1 overview of BGMI Rising

In Group A, Team Sensei currently holds the first rank with 32 points. Meanwhile, Team Hydra Hrishav (28.5) and Team Haster (22) hold second and third positions. On the other hand, Team Nova and Team Mortal struggled in their first bouts, finishing 10th and 11th, respectively.

Team Scout captured first place with 51 points in Group B. Sitting at a distant second, Team Akhil finished with 36 points, while Team Red Parasite stood in third after Day 1. Meanwhile, Team Ghatak and Team Mamba had a poor opening battle.

Team Kashvi and Team Manty claimed the first position in Group C and D, respectively. Both sides started their campaign well in the BGMI Rising and will be looking to remain in pole position after the first leg.

