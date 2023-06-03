BGMI Rising Launch Party 2023 Semifinals: Overall standings, match-wise highlights, and more

The BGMI Rising Launch Party 2023 Semifinals concluded today, with the top 16 teams claiming their spot in the Finals. The 32 teams were divided into four groups of eight squads and played four matches each. Team Pahadi Gamer showcased exceptional performances, accumulating an impressive 129 points to secure the top position at the end of the day.

Team Alpha Clasher followed closely behind with 85.5 points, securing the second spot, while Team Dynamo Gaming claimed the third position. The immensely popular Team Jonathan achieved the fourth rank, while Team Owais came fifth. Unfortunately, Team Snax fell short of securing a spot in the finals by a small margin. On the other hand, Team Scout had a horror outing, finishing second to last and consequently being eliminated from the event.

BGMI Rising Semifinals Overview

Top eight squads of Semifinals (Image via Krafton)

Match 1 - Group A and B (Erangel)

Team Alpha Clasher initiated the day triumphantly, securing a victory on the Erangel map with six eliminations. With the assistance of a position card, the squad accumulated a total of 28.5 points. Team Shadow claimed the second rank, accumulating 28 points overall. BGMI star Fierce, who exhibited exceptional skill throughout the match, contributed to Team Sensei's success and earned them a spot on the podium with a total of 21 points.

Team Sensei ranked 10th in Semifinals (Image via Krafton)

Match 2 - Group B and D (Sanhok)

In the second battle, Jaadu's extraordinary clutch propelled Team Kanary to victory, with him being crowned the match's MVP with a remarkable seven eliminations. Demonstrating well-balanced gameplay, Team Snax managed to secure 20 points.

Match 3 - Pan fight

FlickYT won the first pan-fight game, while Pahadi Gamer went berserk in the final circle and eliminated five enemies in a jiffy.

Team Snax finished 19th in Semifinals (Image via Krafton)

Match 4 - Group A and D (Sanhok)

In the fourth match on Sanhok, Team Punkk cleverly utilized the high ground advantage in the final circle, securing a chicken dinner with an impressive 10 eliminations. Team Dynamo Gaming played a cautious game, earning second place with four eliminations in the fourth round of the BGMI Rising Semifinals.

Match 5 - Group C and B (Sanhok)

Fan favorite Team Jonathan emerged victorious with 11 eliminations. However, Pahadi Gamer dominated the standings with an impressive 34 points, courtesy of their Finish Card.

Overall standings of BGMI Rising Semifinals (Image via Krafton)

Match 6 - Group A and C (Sanhok)

BGMI pro Justin's remarkable 1v2 play in the final moments propelled his team, Pahadi Gamer, to a well-deserved victory, securing them 30 points. Team Owais and Lollz closely followed with 16 points each.

Match 7 - Group C and D (Erangel)

Team Dynamo claimed the victory with an impressive 12 eliminations. Once again, Team Pahadi Gamer showcased exceptional gameplay, securing second place with 14 eliminations, while Nexus, with his cautious approach, took Team Owais to the third rank.

