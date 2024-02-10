BGMI Rising Showdown S3 Finals Day 1: Overall standings, overview, and more

Day 1 of the BGMI Rising Showdown S3 Finals concluded on February 9, 2024. Entity Gaming exhibited splendid performances on that day and was first with 64 points when it ended. Chemin Esports came second with 56 points, followed by Carnival Gaming with 49 points. Team Forever and Team Soul got the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, with 45 points each.

Reckoning Esports, led by Punk, gained 39 points. Team 8Bit and Gods Reign had a modest run, scoring 33 and 31 points, respectively. FS and Hyderabad Hydras secured 28 points each in six games.

Genesis Esports, who topped the Semifinals, faltered on Day 1 and gained only 16 points. GodLike Esports and Revenant saw a disappointing start to the Finals, claiming 15 and nine points, respectively.

Day 1 results of BGMI Rising Showdown S3 Finals

Entity Gaming ranked first after Finals Day 1 (Image via RA Esports)

Match 1 - Erangel

Chemin Esports pulled off a 23-point victory in the opener. Hyderabad Hydras showed some resistance and earned 10 points. BGMI team GodLike Esports also had a good run in the first game, as they collected eight points.

Match 2 - Miramar

Omega’s outstanding performance in the last circle helped Team Forever win the second match with 15 points. Entity Gaming secured 15 points thanks to Pukar’s five kills. Team 8Bit managed to get 14 points.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Carnival Gaming emerged victorious in the third game with 19 points. Reckoning Gaming claimed 12 points, while Chemin Esports gained eight. Team Soul, led by Manya, acquired eight points as well.

GodLike Esports struggled on Day 1 of Showdown Finals (Image via RA Esports)

Match 4 - Vikendi

The fourth game was notched up by BGMI squad Team Soul with 25 points after they performed remarkably. Gujarat Tigers clinched eight points, courtesy of ClutchGod's gameplay. Team Forever added nine points to their tally.

Match 5 - Erangel

Reckoning Esports won a 15-point Chicken Dinner in the second-last game of Day 1. Gujarat Tigers took 15 points, including nine eliminations. Hyderabad Hydras and Entity Gaming grabbed 14 and eight points, respectively.

Match 6 - Miramar

Entity Gaming ended the first day with a stunning 25-point Chicken Dinner in the sixth match. A member of their squad, Gamlaboy, clinched seven kills. Team Forever earned 10 points, while FS and Carnival Gaming claimed nine points each. Reckoning Esports was eliminated early on in this match.