BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025: All 48 invited teams, prize pool, dates, and PMGC slot

By Gametube
Published Sep 16, 2025 13:22 GMT
BGMI Showdown 2025 starts on September 18 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
BGMI Showdown 2025 starts on September 18 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown (BMSD) 2025 is all set to begin on September 18. In total, 48 teams have been invited directly to this grand event. It features a total prize pool of ₹1 crore. The champions will earn a direct spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025. The top eight clubs from the Showdown will also qualify for the BGMI International Cup 2025, which also features two slots for the PMGC.

The BMSD 2025 will take place across 21 days in Hyderabad. It will be organised in several stages. The winning team will be awarded a cash prize of ₹30 lakh. Many popular clubs like Soul, GodLike, Orangutan, Revenant XSpark, and 8Bit will be seen contesting in this tournament. Each team will aim to grab a spot in PMGC 2025.

Participating clubs in BMSD 2025

Based on their performances in the previous events, 24 teams have been invited to the Upper Bracket, while 24 teams have been invited to the Lower Bracket. Here are the names of all the 48 participating teams in BMSD 2025:

Upper Bracket

Upper Bracket teams of BGMI Showdown 2025 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Upper Bracket teams of BGMI Showdown 2025 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
  1. GodLike Esports
  2. Team 8Bit
  3. True Rippers
  4. Likitha Esports
  5. Gods Omen
  6. Team AX
  7. Los Hermanos
  8. Orangutan Gaming
  9. Marcos Gaming
  10. 4TR Esports
  11. Gods Reign
  12. K9 Esports
  13. Team Soul
  14. EVOX
  15. Reckoning Esports
  16. Cincinnati Kids
  17. Medal Esports
  18. Genesis Esports
  19. Victores Sumus
  20. FS Esports
  21. NONX
  22. First Curiosity
  23. Meta Ninza
  24. Bot Army
Lower Bracket

Lower Bracket teams of BGMI Showdown 2025 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Lower Bracket teams of BGMI Showdown 2025 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
  1. Versatile Esports
  2. Team Insane
  3. 2OP Official
  4. Alibaba Raiders
  5. Sinewy Esports
  6. Mysterious4
  7. Troy
  8. WW Esports
  9. Madkings
  10. NBE
  11. Autobotz
  12. Wyld Fangs
  13. Blitz
  14. Phoenix
  15. Gravity Esports
  16. Vasista Esports
  17. Rider Esports
  18. Streamo
  19. Genxfm Esports
  20. Altitude
  21. Revenant XSpark
  22. Team Tamilas
  23. GlitchxReborn
  24. TWOB
Prize pool distribution of BMSD 2025

  • First place - ₹30 lakh
  • Second place - ₹15 lakh
  • Third place - ₹10 lakh
  • Fourth place - ₹7.5 lakh
  • Fifth place - ₹6.25 lakh
  • Sixth place - ₹4.5 lakh
  • Seventh place - ₹3.75 lakh
  • Eighth place - ₹3.75 lakh
  • Ninth place - ₹2.5 lakh
  • 10th place - ₹2.5 lakh
  • 11th place - ₹2 lakh
  • 12th place - ₹2 lakh
  • 13th place - ₹1.5 lakh
  • 14th place - ₹1.5 lakh
  • 15th place - ₹1.25 lakh
  • 16th place - ₹1.25 lakh

Special rewards

  • Best IGL - ₹75,000
  • Fan Favourite Player - ₹50,000
  • Best Clutch - ₹50,000
  • MVP of Grand Finals - ₹1,00,000
  • MVP of The Tournament - ₹2,00,000
The Lower Bracket matches of the BMSD 2025 will be held from September 18 to 21, while those from the Upper Bracket will be played from September 22 to 25. The Quarterfinals will be organised from September 26 to 29, and the Semifinals will be hosted from October 4 to 7.

The Survival Stage of the BMSD 2025 will take place on October 8 and 9. The Grand Finals will run across three days from October 10 to 12. All matches of the tournament will be broadcast live on the Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel.

