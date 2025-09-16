The Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown (BMSD) 2025 is all set to begin on September 18. In total, 48 teams have been invited directly to this grand event. It features a total prize pool of ₹1 crore. The champions will earn a direct spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025. The top eight clubs from the Showdown will also qualify for the BGMI International Cup 2025, which also features two slots for the PMGC.The BMSD 2025 will take place across 21 days in Hyderabad. It will be organised in several stages. The winning team will be awarded a cash prize of ₹30 lakh. Many popular clubs like Soul, GodLike, Orangutan, Revenant XSpark, and 8Bit will be seen contesting in this tournament. Each team will aim to grab a spot in PMGC 2025.Participating clubs in BMSD 2025Based on their performances in the previous events, 24 teams have been invited to the Upper Bracket, while 24 teams have been invited to the Lower Bracket. Here are the names of all the 48 participating teams in BMSD 2025:Upper BracketUpper Bracket teams of BGMI Showdown 2025 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)GodLike EsportsTeam 8BitTrue RippersLikitha EsportsGods OmenTeam AXLos HermanosOrangutan GamingMarcos Gaming4TR EsportsGods ReignK9 EsportsTeam SoulEVOXReckoning EsportsCincinnati KidsMedal EsportsGenesis EsportsVictores SumusFS EsportsNONXFirst CuriosityMeta NinzaBot ArmyLower BracketLower Bracket teams of BGMI Showdown 2025 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)Versatile EsportsTeam Insane2OP OfficialAlibaba RaidersSinewy EsportsMysterious4TroyWW EsportsMadkingsNBEAutobotzWyld FangsBlitzPhoenixGravity EsportsVasista EsportsRider EsportsStreamoGenxfm EsportsAltitudeRevenant XSparkTeam TamilasGlitchxRebornTWOBPrize pool distribution of BMSD 2025First place - ₹30 lakhSecond place - ₹15 lakhThird place - ₹10 lakhFourth place - ₹7.5 lakhFifth place - ₹6.25 lakhSixth place - ₹4.5 lakhSeventh place - ₹3.75 lakhEighth place - ₹3.75 lakhNinth place - ₹2.5 lakh10th place - ₹2.5 lakh11th place - ₹2 lakh12th place - ₹2 lakh13th place - ₹1.5 lakh14th place - ₹1.5 lakh15th place - ₹1.25 lakh16th place - ₹1.25 lakhSpecial rewardsBest IGL - ₹75,000Fan Favourite Player - ₹50,000Best Clutch - ₹50,000MVP of Grand Finals - ₹1,00,000MVP of The Tournament - ₹2,00,000The Lower Bracket matches of the BMSD 2025 will be held from September 18 to 21, while those from the Upper Bracket will be played from September 22 to 25. The Quarterfinals will be organised from September 26 to 29, and the Semifinals will be hosted from October 4 to 7. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Survival Stage of the BMSD 2025 will take place on October 8 and 9. The Grand Finals will run across three days from October 10 to 12. All matches of the tournament will be broadcast live on the Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel.