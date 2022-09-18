BGMI star Gill's YouTube channel hacked

On September 17, popular BGMI player, Arshpreet "Gill" Singh posted a tweet on his Twitter handle mentioning that his YouTube channel had been hacked by some unknown miscreants.

Gill is one of the most experienced players in the BGMI gaming community. He has even represented Indian teams on the global stage. Since the gamer has a massive fan following, the news of the hacking has created a huge buzz in the gaming community.

BGMI pro player asks for help after his YouTube channel is hacked by unknown individuals

In the tweet, Gill mentioned that his channel had been hacked and that he could no longer access it.

GiLL @ArshpreetGiLL69

My channel got hacked today.

I have completely lost access to my channel.

youtube.com/c/GiLLnub



@YouTube

Kindly look into this and help me get my channel back.



Thank you.. Hello Youtube,My channel got hacked today.I have completely lost access to my channel. @YouTube India @TeamYouTube Kindly look into this and help me get my channel back.Thank you.. Hello Youtube,My channel got hacked today.I have completely lost access to my channel.youtube.com/c/GiLLnub@YouTube @YouTubeIndia @TeamYouTube Kindly look into this and help me get my channel back.Thank you..

However, Gill's request was seen by the YouTube team who replied to his tweet. They empathized with the athlete and apologized for what the gamer was going through.

TeamYouTube @TeamYouTube @ArshpreetGiLL69 so sorry you're having to deal with this! first, we'll need to get some quick info from you & then we'll connect you w/ a specialist team who helps restore account access. follow us & we'll be able to DM you the info you need! @ArshpreetGiLL69 so sorry you're having to deal with this! first, we'll need to get some quick info from you & then we'll connect you w/ a specialist team who helps restore account access. follow us & we'll be able to DM you the info you need!

TeamYouTube also mentioned that they would first need to get some quick information from Gill before connecting him with a "specialist team who helps restore account access." They also urged Gill to follow them on the social media website so that they could get in touch with him.

The BGMI pro's channel has over 215K subscribers, making him one of the most popular gaming YouTubers in India. However, after the hack, the culprits seem to have deleted his previously uploaded videos.

Snippet showing Gill's recent Instagram story highlighting his channel getting hacked (Image via Instagram)

Gill had also posted about the same on his Instagram story, where he asked his fans to retweet his tweet so that it reached the concerned authorities, and he got his channel back.

Several fans who were concerned about the creator commented on his Twitter post, showing their support.

Since hacking is illegal and is considered to be a heinous crime around the world, such deeds are highly condemned by the Indian gaming community. However, several similar incidents involving YouTube channels associated with Mortal, Regaltos, and Thug — as well as the Instagram handles of Stalwart Esports and their owner Zeyan — left both gamers and content creators concerned.

As of now, Gill is livestreaming BGMI (as the in-game servers are still working) on Rooter. However, it remains to be seen when the YouTube team will sit down with Gill to help him get back access to his channel. What punishment will be levied on the hackers is also something fans have to wait and see.

