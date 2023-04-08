BGMI star Jonathan unveils a new supercar, streamers react

Popular BGMI esports athlete and streamer Jonathan Jude "Jonathan" Amaral recently shared a video on his YouTube channel, Jonathan Gaming, showcasing his new Ford Mustang GT. Titled "Unveiling My First Supercar," the 11-minute video lived up to the hype that he had created over the last few months.

In the video, the professional gamer was seen driving through the streets of Mumbai and exploring a ship dockyard, reminiscent of his favorite drop location in BGMI - Georgopol containers

Since Jonathan has a huge fan following in the BGMI gaming community, his video has generated a lot of buzz and excitement among his fans. It also led to several popular streamers reacting to the video and congratulating him on the purchase.

Popular streamers react to BGMI star Jonathan's new supercar video

Renowned BGMI streamer Scout congratulated Jonathan for achieving his dreams. He also mentioned that Jonathan, along with other popular streamers like Mortal and Dynamo, has proven the critics of gaming wrong with their success.

Scout's statements were (translated from Hindi):

"All the hustlers are achieving their dreams. I love it. Mortal, Scout, Jonathan, and Dynamo have all proved them wrong, who used to look down upon gaming. We have all struggled and hustled our way to the top. No one had an easy path."

Scout also stated that he was the one who suggested that Jonathan get the Mustang because it was his dream car. He was also impressed with the modifications Jonathan opted for.

He added (translated from Hindi):

"I knew about Jonathan's Mustang for a long time as Kronten had asked me whether Jonathan should buy it or not. I suggested him to go for it. It's like every kid has this dream of owning a muscle car when they grow up. But it's crazy how he has modified it to a street style."

Popular streamer Mavi (who also owns a Ford Mustang GT) also shared his opinion on his livestream while playing Valorant. He stated (translated from Hindi):

"He had bought the car long back. As far as I remember, I had seen him riding it six months back. It's great for him."

Fans are eagerly waiting for Jonathan's next livestream to hear more about his experience driving it.

