BGMI star Mortal accidentally reveals his YouTube earnings (2022)

At this point, Naman "Mortal" Mathur is considered a cult figure in the BGMI community. Known for his humble nature and dedication towards gaming, Mortal rose through the ranks and made quite a name for himself on YouTube. His tips and tricks, as well as his gameplay videos on PUBG mobile went viral in 2018.

Since then, Mortal has become a sensation in the Indian gaming community in general. He went on to form Team Soul, which won the inaugural PUBG Mobile tournament. Currently, he has more than 6.8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, making him one of the most followed esports players in the subcontinent.

With such a massive subscriber base on his YouTube channel, his fans have always wondered how much he earns from YouTube. He has finally revealed his YouTube income, albeit accidentally.

How much does BGMI star Mortal earn from YouTube?

In a recent live stream on YouTube, BGMI pro player and streamer, Mortal accidentally revealed his YouTube income for the last 28 days. Since most people in the community do not know about Social Blade, the staggering number shown as his income left them in awe.

In the above embedded video, readers can jump to the fifth minute mark to see the actual clip of Mortal accidentally revealing his income from YouTube. The figure, which was revealed by chance when he refreshed his subscriber count, was apparently there since he had previously asked his editor, Aditya, to check the analytics of his YouTube channel. As recorded by YouTube, his income in the last 28 days was shown as ₹6,19,430.89.

Interestingly, Mortal made a video one year ago, reacting to different websites writing about his personal life as well as his monthly income. In the video, he commented on how the assumptions made about his income were not accurate and then explained how YouTube payments work.

However, now that he has accidentally leaked his income for the past 28 days, his fans can clearly perceive how much he is going to earn in 2022 as he is soon going to cross the 7 million subscribers mark on YouTube and upload even more BGMI content.

