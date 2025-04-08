BGMI star Neyo leaves Likitha Esports

BGMI pro Naman "Neyo" Adiani left Likitha Esports after his team was eliminated from the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025. Hector, the captain of the team, revealed that Neyo is no longer a member. Many well-known clubs were eliminated from the BGIS after the conclusion of the Semifinals. Only 16 teams have been selected for the Grand Finals of this ongoing event.

Likitha Esports, a newly formed organisation, entered the BGMI scene in February 2025. They signed the ex-lineup of Carnival Gaming. The club participated in their first major event but unfortunately ended up on a disappointing note as they failed to reach the Grand Finals.

Neyo parts ways with Likitha Esports' BGMI team

In his recent livestream, Hector revealed that Neyo has parted ways with the team. He said:

"There is a big change in the team. We did a team meeting and after the meeting, everyone gives their opinion. Neyo is not a part of us. He wants to go solo now and this is his own decision. Currently, me, Viper, Zyhrx, and Goblin are in the team. It is not a prank guys. Neyo is no longer a part of us".

Likitha Esports struggled in the Semifinals of the BGIS 2025. The team was 19th in the Semifinals Week 1. The squad had stumbled completely in their many games there and failed to improve their performances in Week 2 as they finished 15th in the overall standings. The team lost both their chances to qualify for the BGIS Grand Finals.

Many popular BGMI teams like Revenant XSpark, 8Bit, Gods Reign, and K9 Squad did not make it to the Grand Finals. However, some big names like GodLike, Orangutan, and Soul have secured their spots in the LAN Finals, which will be hosted in Kolkata from April 25 to 27.

Neyo played with Hector and Goblin for a long time when they were part of Team Soul and then, Carnival Gaming. The team had a below-average run in 2024. The squad was sixth in the Snapdragon Pro Series Season 6, which was held earlier this year.

After the conclusion of the BGIS later this month, the teams will prepare themselves for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series. Neyo has yet to reveal his plans for the upcoming tournaments; he will possibly aim to bounce back into the scene with another organisation.

Krafton will also announce the structure of the upcoming official BGMI events during the Grand Finals of the India Series 2025.

