BGMI team UDOG India reacts to hacking allegations, releases players

UDOG India joined the BGMI esports circuit when they got a spot as an invited team in the only official tournament so far - BGIS 2021. Since then, UDOG India have been a force to reckon with and have made multiple appearances in tournament semi-finals and finals.

However, things got ugly when players of the team were accused of using illegal hacks to gain an unfair advantage in matches. The procedure of allegations and bans soon ensued and an official statement from the team was also released.

How did BGMI esports team UDOG India respond to hacking allegations?

The players of UDOG India were accused of cheating. When they were asked to provide videos showing their POV, they handed the organization the wrong footage. This resulted in them getting a ban from the Semi-Finals of the Villager Esports: Winter Masters tournament.

Snippet showing UDOG India's official press release letter (Image via UDOG India)

Responding to the allegations, UDOG India recently released an official statement where they mentioned that they have carried out extensive research on the matter and have found that the players were indeed not cheating.

However, they also agreed that the events regarding the POV video were misleading. While Kishu had previously stated that he couldn't save the video due to his device's unavailability of storage space, it proved to be false when the investigation was carried out through the POV video provided by his teammate Rambo.

The announcement further stated that Dev was playing from Kishu's account and he too failed to provide the POV video.

Since these actions violate the Terms and Conditions of the contracts given to the BGMI esports players by UDOG India, who want to deliver fair and competitive gameplay in the tournaments, the team reportedly released three players. The players are Kishu, Dev, and Zark.

The officials further thanked the concerned individuals who helped in the investigation and indicated that the organization will strive to continue helping in the growth of BGMI esports in India.

Edited by Srijan Sen