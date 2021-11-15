×
Create
Notifications

BGMI The Fall Season Face-Off: Invited teams, prize pool, and schedule revealed

BGMI The Fall Season Face-Off starts on 16 November (Image via BGMI YouTube)
BGMI The Fall Season Face-Off starts on 16 November (Image via BGMI YouTube)
Gametube
OFFICIAL
comments icon
Modified Nov 15, 2021 10:57 AM IST
News

Ever since the release of BGMI in July, the game has been growing at a tremendous pace. Recently, to welcome the 1.7.0 update and bid adieu to the Vikendi map, the officials announced another fun event featuring Battlegrounds Mobile India professionals and content creators.

The tournament, dubbed the BGMI Fall Season Face-Off, boasts a prize pool of 4,50,000 and includes 18 invited teams.

Schedule of BGMI Fall Season Face-Off

It will be a two-day affair starting on 16 November and ending on 17 November. Details regarding the same have not been released yet.

Invited teams for BGMI Fall Season Face-Off

  1. Team Ghatak
  2. Team Alpha Clasher
  3. Team Jonathan
  4. Team Kaztro
  5. Team Incognito
  6. Team Kanika
  7. Team Hrishav
  8. Team GodNixon
  9. Team MortaL
  10. Team Kronten
  11. Team LoLzz
  12. Team Shreeman Legend
  13. Team NovaKing
  14. Team Payal Gaming
  15. Team Glock Gaming
  16. Team Scout
  17. Team Snax
  18. Team Vaadhiyar

Due to the delay in starting the first official BGMI event, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021, Krafton has been coming up with fun events periodically to satiate the hunger for esports tournaments in the country.

According to various sources in the BGMI community, BGIS 2021 was delayed to the increasing number of cheaters in-game. The officials have recently noticed this and dealt strictly with the cheaters by banning over two million accounts.

They also tightened their security system, improving their anti-cheat and real-time ban software.

Since the title's release, the officials have come out with four BGMI events: The Launch Party, Freedom Face-Off, India ki After Party, and BGMI: SuperBoys vs SuperGirls.

With all the previous events well received by the audience and the Launch Party event setting a record of a whopping 546k peak viewership, the officials will be hoping for the same response to the BGMI Fall Season Face-Off.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Fans would love to witness their favorite content creators battle against each other for top positions in this event. It would be intriguing to see which team comes out on top.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी