BGMI Thug Invitational Season 5 Finals day 1: Overall standings, overview, top 5 players and more

The BGMI Thug Invitational Season 5 finals commenced today with the top 16 teams from the league stage fighting in 18 matches. The first day saw six matches dominated by Global Esports throughout the day. They accumulated 91 points, including 46 finishes and one chicken dinner.

Enigma also had a good day as they placed second with 81 points, followed by Team XO. Chemin Esports, who was the league toppers, finished fourth with 58 points, which included 22 eliminations.

Team Xspark scored 42 points in their six matches and occupied eighth place, followed by OR Esports. Led by Omega, Team Soul was an average performer, finishing eleventh with 30 points.

GodLike Esports has scored just 28 points over six games and is currently in fourteenth place. Team INS is in the bottom spot with 15 points.

BGMI Thug Invitational Finals day 1 overview

BGMI Thug Invitational S5 Finals day 1 standings (Image via Villager Esports)

Team Mayhem claimed the first position with seven eliminations after defeating Enigma Gaming and Global Esports in the final circle. However, Global Esports has come out on top in the match standings as they secured third place with 15 eliminations. GodLike were eliminated with a single elimination point.

OR Esports put in a fantastic performance in the second match, claiming a 9-kill chicken dinner. 7Sea and Soul, which had a bad first match, came in second and third place with eight and nine finishes, respectively. GodLike once again failed to perform in the match.

GodLike finished 14th Place after BGMI Thug Invitational Finals day 1 (Image via Villager Esports)

Orangutan had a massive 20-kill chicken dinner in Erangel and collected 35 points in a single match. Xspark showed a passive gameplay as they secured second place with only three eliminations. GodLike's poor performances continued in the third match, as they could only collect three points in their first three matches.

Switching to the Miramar map, Global Esports clinched the match with nine frags. Team XO came second with eight finishes. Chemin Esports were looking strong in the final circle, but unfortunately, they got eliminated with only two points.

It was a great match for GodLike as they collected 18 points, including 10 eliminations. Zgod was the MVP of the match with seven kills.

Top 5 players from finals day 1 (Image via Villager Esports)

Enigma Gaming took first place in the fifth match with eight finishes, followed by Team Revenge with three eliminations. Global Esports finished in ninth and tenth with six and five points, respectively.

Walkouts, who also qualified for the BMPS, won the sixth match with 13 kills. Team XO made 17 points, of which five came from finishes.

