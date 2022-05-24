BGMI Thug Invitational Season 5 Finals Day 2: Overall standings, overview, and more

The second day of the BGMI Thug Invitational Season 5 finals came to a close. The day was full of action as 16 Tier-1 teams competed in six matches on Saturday.

Global Esports continued its momentum to be in the top spot with 77 kills and 162 points. The team has been on a roll since the final day 1 without compromising their aggressive DNA.

Team XO showed why they are known for their steady performances as they climbed one spot to finish in second place with 152 points. Enigma Gaming, despite taking two chicken dinners today, slipped to third place with 151 points while league stage topper Chemin also did well to cling on to their fourth place with 120 points.

Fan-favorite Team Soul had a good day as they jumped six places with the help of 75 points they accumulated in six matches.

GodLike continues to struggle as they are in 11th place, while fan-favorite Team XSpark is still trying to find their momentum and are in 13th place.

Nevertheless, the biggest surprise is the poor performance of OR Esports, which has been in top form for a few months now.

BGMI Thug Invitational Finals Day 2 Match Overview

Team Soul grabbed fifth place after BGMI Thug Invitational Finals day 2 (Image via Villagers Esports)

Team XO clinched the first match of Miramar with 13 kills by eliminating Team SOUL in second place with 15 kills. RVNG Esports showed crazy rotation to win the second match of the day with 11 kills followed by Global Esports and Team XO.

Chemin claimed the third match with 15 kills where DeltaPG was named MVP while Global Esports took six kills, becoming the second-ranked team. Enigma played safely to claim the fourth match with four kills while it was Team XO that topped the points table with eight kills.

GodLike placed 11th after BGMI Thug Invitational Finals day 2 (Image via Villagers Esports)

Enigma gaming was also named winners in the fifth match with nine frags, while GE and Soul claimed second and third place respectively. The final match was won by GodLike with 11 kills. They eliminated Walkouts in second place while Soul grabbed third place.

There is a lot at stake tomorrow for the top three teams, so they must ensure that they remain in the top three spots. Besides the title, an enormous prize pool of 8 lakhs INR will be up for grabs. The winner will receive half of the pot, which is 4 lakhs.

Edited by Saman