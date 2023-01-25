BGMI has been unavailable from the Google Play Store and App Store in India for four months, given the government's mandate. Several stakeholders in the title and esports influencers have since opined on the game's unban possibilities. Recently, Villager Esports' CEO and founder, Kuldeep Lather, a well-known personality in the scene, tweeted about it again.
Lather was confident about the title's return and said:
"BGMI will come back for sure. Last time a lot of people had an idea about the return timeline but not this time and it's being handled privately and carefully. I am sure Krafton is doing their best and they will satisfy the govt with all the concerns but this may take time IMO."
As he mentioned, Krafton has seemingly kept things private. In the past five months, fans have not come across any development, barring the mention of the company's efforts to "resume services for Battlegrounds (BGMI)" via its Q3 earnings report that was released in November 2022.
This is not the first time the Villager Esports founder has tweeted about Battlegrounds Mobile India and its ban in the country. He has emphasized the game's comeback in the past while not ruling out the possibility of the "release of a new version."
"Audience behavior is yet to mature": Kuldeep Lather on why fans are finding it hard to move on from BGMI
After Kuldeep Lather tweeted about the game's potential return, well-known gaming content creator and YouTuber, Rachit "Rachitroo" was quick enough to talk about BGMI. He tweeted how India is lagging compared to Japan, where the audience is not focused on a single game.
The creator added that many were playing mobile games like Genshin Impact, COD Mobile, and Candy Crush, but not PUBG Mobile. Rachitroo also maintained that streamers must "start playing other games instead of waiting for Battlegrounds Mobile India."
Responding to Rachitroo's reply, Kuldeep Lather claimed that India might see the same, akin to the "digital revolution" that took place a few years back. While mentioning that the realization might take a few years, the Villager Esports founder and CEO stressed that:
"Audience behaviour is yet to mature."
For those unaware, at the time of launch, Krafton publicized BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) as "India ka Battlegrounds," implying that it would serve as an Indian variant of the banned PUBG Mobile.
Battlegrounds Mobile India was a massive success among Indian gamers, but the government blocked it in July last year due to data security issues. Since the ban, the game's esports ecosystem has also been severely impacted.
