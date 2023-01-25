BGMI has been unavailable from the Google Play Store and App Store in India for four months, given the government's mandate. Several stakeholders in the title and esports influencers have since opined on the game's unban possibilities. Recently, Villager Esports' CEO and founder, Kuldeep Lather, a well-known personality in the scene, tweeted about it again.

Kuldeep Lather @Kullthegreat BGMI will come back for sure. Last time a lot of people had an idea about the return timeline but not this time and it's being handled privately and carefully. I am sure Krafton is doing their best and they will satisfy the govt with all the concerns but this may take time IMO. BGMI will come back for sure. Last time a lot of people had an idea about the return timeline but not this time and it's being handled privately and carefully. I am sure Krafton is doing their best and they will satisfy the govt with all the concerns but this may take time IMO.

Lather was confident about the title's return and said:

"BGMI will come back for sure. Last time a lot of people had an idea about the return timeline but not this time and it's being handled privately and carefully. I am sure Krafton is doing their best and they will satisfy the govt with all the concerns but this may take time IMO."

As he mentioned, Krafton has seemingly kept things private. In the past five months, fans have not come across any development, barring the mention of the company's efforts to "resume services for Battlegrounds (BGMI)" via its Q3 earnings report that was released in November 2022.

Kuldeep Lather @Kullthegreat BGMI is definitely coming back.

When & what form is not known.

Kuldeep Lather Kuldeep Lather @Kullthegreat Krafton can easily bring back BGMI but in a totally new App with no data transfer.

All data in India and everyone loses their old IDs and starts with new level 1 accounts.

This is not the first time the Villager Esports founder has tweeted about Battlegrounds Mobile India and its ban in the country. He has emphasized the game's comeback in the past while not ruling out the possibility of the "release of a new version."

"Audience behavior is yet to mature": Kuldeep Lather on why fans are finding it hard to move on from BGMI

Rachitroo @Rachitroo @Kullthegreat ngl I feel so bad how behind india is , in japan everyone was playing mobile games , I saw genshin impact I saw cod mobile I saw candy crush but didn’t saw any one playing pubg mobile .. I mean at this point streamers SHOULD start playing other games instead of waiting for bgmi @Kullthegreat ngl I feel so bad how behind india is , in japan everyone was playing mobile games , I saw genshin impact I saw cod mobile I saw candy crush but didn’t saw any one playing pubg mobile .. I mean at this point streamers SHOULD start playing other games instead of waiting for bgmi

After Kuldeep Lather tweeted about the game's potential return, well-known gaming content creator and YouTuber, Rachit "Rachitroo" was quick enough to talk about BGMI. He tweeted how India is lagging compared to Japan, where the audience is not focused on a single game.

The creator added that many were playing mobile games like Genshin Impact, COD Mobile, and Candy Crush, but not PUBG Mobile. Rachitroo also maintained that streamers must "start playing other games instead of waiting for Battlegrounds Mobile India."

Kuldeep Lather @Kullthegreat @Rachitroo It will happen in India as well, we should remember that the digital revolution happened just a few years ago in India and audience behaviour is yet to mature and will take more years. @Rachitroo It will happen in India as well, we should remember that the digital revolution happened just a few years ago in India and audience behaviour is yet to mature and will take more years.

Responding to Rachitroo's reply, Kuldeep Lather claimed that India might see the same, akin to the "digital revolution" that took place a few years back. While mentioning that the realization might take a few years, the Villager Esports founder and CEO stressed that:

"Audience behaviour is yet to mature."

For those unaware, at the time of launch, Krafton publicized BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) as "India ka Battlegrounds," implying that it would serve as an Indian variant of the banned PUBG Mobile.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was a massive success among Indian gamers, but the government blocked it in July last year due to data security issues. Since the ban, the game's esports ecosystem has also been severely impacted.

