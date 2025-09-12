BGMS 2025 Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings and summary 

K9 Esports secured first place in the overall standings after Day 1 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 Finals. The Omega-led squad won two out of its four matches and scored 53 points. Team Soul also had a great start, placing second with 52 points and one Chicken Dinner. Meanwhile, True Rippers ensured third place with 45 points and one Chicken Dinner.Medal and Orangutan held fourth and fifth with 33 and 32 points, respectively. Nebula Esports stood sixth with 23 points, while Genesis was seventh with 21 points. Phoenix, Gods Reign, Revenant XSpark, and Sinewy Esports have collected 18 points each.GodLike and NONX accumulated only 17 points each on Day 1 of the BGMS Finals, while Global Esports and Versatile each grabbed 15 points. Los Hermanos placed last with 14 points. These clubs will look to improve their results in the remaining eight games of the event.Day 1 summary of BGMS 2025 Grand Finals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostK9 Esports - 53 pointsTrue Rippers - 52 pointsMedal Esports - 33 pointsOrangutan Gaming - 32 pointsNebula Esports - 23 pointsGenesis Esports - 21 pointsPhoenix Esports - 18 pointsGods Reign - 18 pointsRevenant XSpark - 18 pointsSinewy Esports - 18 pointsTeam GodLike - 17 pointsNONX - 17 pointsGlobal Esports - 15 pointsVersatile Esports - 15 pointsLos Hermanos - 14 pointsMatch 1 - ErangelTrue Rippers registered a 21-point victory in the first game of the Grand Finals, with the team's rising star, Hydro, scoring six eliminations. Team Soul claimed 14 points, while Genesis and Orangutan earned 12 points each. Gods Reign collected 10 points in the first match of the day.Match 2 - MiramarTeam Soul secured a phenomenal 20-point Chicken Dinner in the second match of the BGMS Finals. K9 and True Rippers garnered 11 points each. Team GodLike added 10 points to its tally, while Phoenix and Los Hermanos accumulated eight and seven points, respectively.Match 3 - SanhokK9 Esports came out victorious in the third encounter of the BGMS Finals with 18 points. Team Soul and True Rippers maintained their consistency, scoring 17 and 12 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Medal Esports bagged 17 points in this match.Match 4 - ErangelK9 Esports kept up its rhythm and also won the fourth game with 21 points. Orangutan Gaming grabbed 14 points, while Nebula and Revenant XSpark scored 12 and 10 points, respectively. Los Hermanos and Medal scored seven points each during the fourth match of the Finals. Meanwhile, Global and Versatile both claimed four points. GodLike collected only three points in this match.