BGMS 2025 Grand Finals Day 2: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Sep 13, 2025 15:28 GMT
Top five players of BGMS Finals after Day 2 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Top five players of BGMS Finals after Day 2 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

K9 Esports remained in the prime spot after Day 2 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 Grand Finals. The Omega-led squad grabbed 87 points with the help of three Chicken Dinners in eight games. Team Soul ranked second with 78 points and one Chicken Dinner. Orangutan jumped to third position with 66 despite not winning a single game.

Ad

True Rippers came fourth with 62 points and one Chicken Dinner. Revenant XSpark and Gods Reign bounced back after their poor run on Day 1 of the BGMS Finals, securing fifth and sixth places with 56 and 55 points, respectively. Medal Esports was seventh with 52 points. Genesis and Global Esports scored 49 points each. Versatile came 10th with 48 points.

Sinewy and Nebula Esports were 11th and 12th with 44 and 39 points, respectively. Phoenix slipped to 15th with 30 points. GodLike Esports failed to improve their performance on Day 2 and fell to 16th with only 24 points.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Day 2 summary of BGMS 2025 Grand Finals

Ad
  1. K9 Esports - 87 points
  2. Team Soul - 78 points
  3. Orangutan - 66 points
  4. True Rippers - 62 points
  5. Revenant XSpark - 56 points
  6. Gods Reign - 55 points
  7. Medal Esports - 52 points
  8. Genesis Esports - 49 points
  9. Global Esports - 49 points
  10. Team Versatile - 48 points
  11. Sinewy Esports - 44 points
  12. Nebula Esports - 39 points
  13. NoNx Esports - 38 points
  14. Los Hermanos Esports - 37 points
  15. Phoenix Esports - 30 points
  16. GodLike Esports - 24 points

Match 5 - Erangel

Versatile Esports registered a 24-point Chicken Dinner in the first game of Day 2. Genesis and Orangutan grabbed 18 and 14 points, respectively. Sinewy added nine points to their tally. True Rippers, Gods Reign, and Medal failed to collect any points in this encounter.

Ad

Match 6 - Miramar

Revenant XSpark clinched their first Chicken Dinner of the BGMS Finals with 21 points. Gods Reign also played well and gained 15 important points. Nebula and Los Hermanos acquired nine points each. K9 and True Rippers earned eight and seven points, respectively. Medal and Versatile were eliminated early in the game.

Match 7 - Sanhok

Gods Reign came out victorious with 20 points. Global Esports ensured 13 crucial points to their name. Revenant XSpark grabbed 12 points. Medal and Team Soul secured 10 points each. GodLike had another disappointing game, scoring only two points.

Ad

Match 8 - Erangel

K9 Esports grabbed their third Chicken Dinner of the BGMS Grand Finals with 22 points. Global Esports managed 14 points to their name. Sinewy and Orangutan earned 11 and 10 points, respectively. Medal secured nine points, while NONX and Soul got eight points each.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications