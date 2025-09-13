BGMS 2025 Grand Finals Day 2: Overall standings and highlights 

K9 Esports remained in the prime spot after Day 2 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 Grand Finals. The Omega-led squad grabbed 87 points with the help of three Chicken Dinners in eight games. Team Soul ranked second with 78 points and one Chicken Dinner. Orangutan jumped to third position with 66 despite not winning a single game.True Rippers came fourth with 62 points and one Chicken Dinner. Revenant XSpark and Gods Reign bounced back after their poor run on Day 1 of the BGMS Finals, securing fifth and sixth places with 56 and 55 points, respectively. Medal Esports was seventh with 52 points. Genesis and Global Esports scored 49 points each. Versatile came 10th with 48 points.Sinewy and Nebula Esports were 11th and 12th with 44 and 39 points, respectively. Phoenix slipped to 15th with 30 points. GodLike Esports failed to improve their performance on Day 2 and fell to 16th with only 24 points. Day 2 summary of BGMS 2025 Grand Finals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostK9 Esports - 87 pointsTeam Soul - 78 pointsOrangutan - 66 pointsTrue Rippers - 62 pointsRevenant XSpark - 56 pointsGods Reign - 55 pointsMedal Esports - 52 pointsGenesis Esports - 49 pointsGlobal Esports - 49 pointsTeam Versatile - 48 pointsSinewy Esports - 44 pointsNebula Esports - 39 pointsNoNx Esports - 38 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 37 pointsPhoenix Esports - 30 pointsGodLike Esports - 24 pointsMatch 5 - ErangelVersatile Esports registered a 24-point Chicken Dinner in the first game of Day 2. Genesis and Orangutan grabbed 18 and 14 points, respectively. Sinewy added nine points to their tally. True Rippers, Gods Reign, and Medal failed to collect any points in this encounter.Match 6 - MiramarRevenant XSpark clinched their first Chicken Dinner of the BGMS Finals with 21 points. Gods Reign also played well and gained 15 important points. Nebula and Los Hermanos acquired nine points each. K9 and True Rippers earned eight and seven points, respectively. Medal and Versatile were eliminated early in the game.Match 7 - SanhokGods Reign came out victorious with 20 points. Global Esports ensured 13 crucial points to their name. Revenant XSpark grabbed 12 points. Medal and Team Soul secured 10 points each. GodLike had another disappointing game, scoring only two points.Match 8 - ErangelK9 Esports grabbed their third Chicken Dinner of the BGMS Grand Finals with 22 points. Global Esports managed 14 points to their name. Sinewy and Orangutan earned 11 and 10 points, respectively. Medal secured nine points, while NONX and Soul got eight points each.