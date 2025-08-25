BGMS 2025 League Week 2 Day 1: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 1 of the BGMS 2025 League Week 2 took place on August 25, 2025. Revenant XSpark came out on top with 247 points and one Chicken Dinner, with TraceGod from the team placing first in the elimination leaderboard with 46 kills. Genesis Esports ranked second with 234 points, while GodLike and Revenant came third and fourth, respectively, with 223 points each.Team Soul secured fifth place with 216 points after its 22 matches in the BGMS League Stage. Gods Reign and LOS Hermanos were sixth and seventh, with 211 and 183 points, respectively, while Medal and Global Esports have accumulated 183 and 180 points, respectively.Team Aryan came 11th with 160 points, followed by Team 8Bit in 12th place. True Rippers and Marcos were 13th and 14th with 156 and 149 points, respectively. K9 Esports has had a below-average run so far in the BGMS, placing 19th (with 120 points) at the end of Day 1 of the second week of the League Stage. Phoenix was last in the scoreboard with 89 points.Day 1 summary of BGMS 2025 League Week 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRevenant XSpark - 247 pointsGenesis Esports - 234 pointsGodLike Esports - 223 pointsOrangutan - 223 pointsTeam SouL - 216 pointsGods Reign - 211 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 189 pointsMedal Esports - 183 pointsGlobal Esports - 180 pointsVictores Sumus - 167 pointsTeam Aryan - 160 points8Bit - 158 pointsTrue Rippers - 156 pointsMarcos Gaming - 149 pointsMadkings Esports - 139 pointsMeta Ninza - 135 pointsNoNx Esports - 130 pointsFS Esports - 128 pointsK9 Esports - 120 pointsLikitha Esports - 119 points4TR Official - 115 pointsReckoning Esports - 108 pointsTWOB - 106 pointsPhoenix Esports - 89 pointsMatch 29 - ErangelUnder Manya's leadership, Global Esports clinched the first game of the day after performing well in the last few circles. GodLike scored 15 points in the match, including nine eliminations. Medal and Los Hermanos claimed 12 and 10 points, respectively.Match 30 - Miramar True Rippers was impressive in the second encounter of the day, as the Jelly-led powerhouse earned a 25-point Chicken Dinner. 8Bit scored 17 points in this match, including 11 eliminations.Match 31 - SanhokVictores Sumus acquired a brilliant 19-point Chicken Dinner in the third match of the day. Gods Reign accumulated 22 points, while Team Soul scored 16, including 10 bounty points. Revenant and Team Aryan grabbed 13 points each in this match.Match 4 - Erangel NONX clinched its first Chicken Dinner of the BGMS with 28 points. Orangutan Gaming and Medal gained 11 and 10 points, respectively, while Revenant and Victores Sumus scored nine points each in this match.