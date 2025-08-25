BGMS 2025 League Week 2 Day 1: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Modified Aug 25, 2025 15:50 GMT
Day 1 of BGMS Week 2 was held on August 25 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Day 1 of the BGMS 2025 League Week 2 took place on August 25, 2025 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Day 1 of the BGMS 2025 League Week 2 took place on August 25, 2025. Revenant XSpark came out on top with 247 points and one Chicken Dinner, with TraceGod from the team placing first in the elimination leaderboard with 46 kills. Genesis Esports ranked second with 234 points, while GodLike and Revenant came third and fourth, respectively, with 223 points each.

Team Soul secured fifth place with 216 points after its 22 matches in the BGMS League Stage. Gods Reign and LOS Hermanos were sixth and seventh, with 211 and 183 points, respectively, while Medal and Global Esports have accumulated 183 and 180 points, respectively.

Team Aryan came 11th with 160 points, followed by Team 8Bit in 12th place. True Rippers and Marcos were 13th and 14th with 156 and 149 points, respectively. K9 Esports has had a below-average run so far in the BGMS, placing 19th (with 120 points) at the end of Day 1 of the second week of the League Stage. Phoenix was last in the scoreboard with 89 points.

Day 1 summary of BGMS 2025 League Week 2

  1. Revenant XSpark - 247 points
  2. Genesis Esports - 234 points
  3. GodLike Esports - 223 points
  4. Orangutan - 223 points
  5. Team SouL - 216 points
  6. Gods Reign - 211 points
  7. Los Hermanos Esports - 189 points
  8. Medal Esports - 183 points
  9. Global Esports - 180 points
  10. Victores Sumus - 167 points
  11. Team Aryan - 160 points
  12. 8Bit - 158 points
  13. True Rippers - 156 points
  14. Marcos Gaming - 149 points
  15. Madkings Esports - 139 points
  16. Meta Ninza - 135 points
  17. NoNx Esports - 130 points
  18. FS Esports - 128 points
  19. K9 Esports - 120 points
  20. Likitha Esports - 119 points
  21. 4TR Official - 115 points
  22. Reckoning Esports - 108 points
  23. TWOB - 106 points
  24. Phoenix Esports - 89 points
Match 29 - Erangel

Under Manya's leadership, Global Esports clinched the first game of the day after performing well in the last few circles. GodLike scored 15 points in the match, including nine eliminations. Medal and Los Hermanos claimed 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 30 - Miramar

True Rippers was impressive in the second encounter of the day, as the Jelly-led powerhouse earned a 25-point Chicken Dinner. 8Bit scored 17 points in this match, including 11 eliminations.

youtube-cover
Match 31 - Sanhok

Victores Sumus acquired a brilliant 19-point Chicken Dinner in the third match of the day. Gods Reign accumulated 22 points, while Team Soul scored 16, including 10 bounty points. Revenant and Team Aryan grabbed 13 points each in this match.

Match 4 - Erangel

NONX clinched its first Chicken Dinner of the BGMS with 28 points. Orangutan Gaming and Medal gained 11 and 10 points, respectively, while Revenant and Victores Sumus scored nine points each in this match.

