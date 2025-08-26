BGMS 2025 League Week 2 Day 2: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Aug 26, 2025 15:53 GMT
Genesis ranks first after Day 2 of BGMS 2025 League Week 2 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Genesis ranks first after Day 2 of BGMS 2025 League Week 2 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Day 2 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Week 2 came to an end on August 26, 2025. All the 24 participating teams have played 24 matches each in the initial nine days of the stage. Genesis Esports finished at the top in the overall standings with 296 points and three Chicken Dinners. GodLike moved up to the second place with 253 points and three Chicken Dinners.

Revenant XSpark slipped to the third place with 252 points after its encounters in the BGMS League. Orangutan is fourth on the table with 236 points. Gods Reign, Soul, and Global Esports are ranked fifth, sixth, and seventh with 230, 224, and 220 points, respectively.

Team 8Bit jumped to the eighth spot with 205 points despite not winning any games. Medal and Victories Sumus have scored 190 and 180 points, respectively. True Rippers came 12th with 178 points and four Chicken Dinners. K9 finished 16th with 147 points, while Phoenix ranked 23rd with 114 points, followed by TWOB.

Day 2 overview of BGMS 2025 League Week 2

Here's a look at the overall standings post BGMS 2025 League Week 2 Day 2:

  1. Genesis Esports - 296 points
  2. GodLike Esports - 253 points
  3. Revenant XSpark - 252 points
  4. Orangutan - 236 points
  5. Gods Reign - 230 points
  6. Team Soul - 224 points
  7. Global Esports - 220 points
  8. 8Bit - 205 points
  9. Los Hermanos Esports - 191 points
  10. Medal Esports - 190
  11. Victores Sumus - 180 points
  12. True Rippers - 178 points
  13. Team Aryan - 176 points
  14. Marcos Gaming - 167 points
  15. Madkings Esports - 162 points
  16. K9 Esports - 147 points
  17. Meta Ninza - 137 points
  18. 4TR Official - 134 points
  19. NoNx Esports - 134 points
  20. FS Esports - 132 points
  21. Likitha Esports - 121 points
  22. Reckoning Esports - 118 points
  23. Phoenix Esports - 114 points
  24. TWOB - 111 points
Match 33 - Erangel

Global Esports seized a 21-point victory in the first game of the day thanks to SprayGod’s six kills. Gods Reign and Madkings notched 15 and 13 points to their respective names. Marcos and Orangutan earned nine points each.

Match 34 - Miramar

Genesis Esports grabbed a massive 32-point Chicken Dinner. Phoenix acquired 14 points, which came from eliminations. K9 Esports and Global Esports added 13 points each to their respective tally. Marcos achieved nine points.

Match 35 - Sanhok

Genesis kept up its dominance and won a 21-point Chicken Dinner, its third so far in the BGMS League. Team 8Bit scored 17 points with the help of 11 eliminations. Team Aryan and 4TR secured 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Match 36 - Erangel

True Rippers achieved a 20-point win in the last game of the day and claimed four Chicken Dinners in the BGMS 2025. GodLike collected 22 points thanks to Admino’s nine eliminations. Team 8Bit accumulated 22 points, including 17 from eliminations.

