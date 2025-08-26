BGMS 2025 League Week 2 Day 2: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 2 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Week 2 came to an end on August 26, 2025. All the 24 participating teams have played 24 matches each in the initial nine days of the stage. Genesis Esports finished at the top in the overall standings with 296 points and three Chicken Dinners. GodLike moved up to the second place with 253 points and three Chicken Dinners.Revenant XSpark slipped to the third place with 252 points after its encounters in the BGMS League. Orangutan is fourth on the table with 236 points. Gods Reign, Soul, and Global Esports are ranked fifth, sixth, and seventh with 230, 224, and 220 points, respectively.Team 8Bit jumped to the eighth spot with 205 points despite not winning any games. Medal and Victories Sumus have scored 190 and 180 points, respectively. True Rippers came 12th with 178 points and four Chicken Dinners. K9 finished 16th with 147 points, while Phoenix ranked 23rd with 114 points, followed by TWOB.Day 2 overview of BGMS 2025 League Week 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere's a look at the overall standings post BGMS 2025 League Week 2 Day 2:Genesis Esports - 296 pointsGodLike Esports - 253 pointsRevenant XSpark - 252 pointsOrangutan - 236 pointsGods Reign - 230 pointsTeam Soul - 224 pointsGlobal Esports - 220 points8Bit - 205 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 191 pointsMedal Esports - 190Victores Sumus - 180 pointsTrue Rippers - 178 pointsTeam Aryan - 176 pointsMarcos Gaming - 167 pointsMadkings Esports - 162 pointsK9 Esports - 147 pointsMeta Ninza - 137 points4TR Official - 134 pointsNoNx Esports - 134 pointsFS Esports - 132 pointsLikitha Esports - 121 pointsReckoning Esports - 118 pointsPhoenix Esports - 114 pointsTWOB - 111 pointsMatch 33 - ErangelGlobal Esports seized a 21-point victory in the first game of the day thanks to SprayGod’s six kills. Gods Reign and Madkings notched 15 and 13 points to their respective names. Marcos and Orangutan earned nine points each.Match 34 - MiramarGenesis Esports grabbed a massive 32-point Chicken Dinner. Phoenix acquired 14 points, which came from eliminations. K9 Esports and Global Esports added 13 points each to their respective tally. Marcos achieved nine points.Match 35 - SanhokGenesis kept up its dominance and won a 21-point Chicken Dinner, its third so far in the BGMS League. Team 8Bit scored 17 points with the help of 11 eliminations. Team Aryan and 4TR secured 15 and 11 points, respectively. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatch 36 - ErangelTrue Rippers achieved a 20-point win in the last game of the day and claimed four Chicken Dinners in the BGMS 2025. GodLike collected 22 points thanks to Admino’s nine eliminations. Team 8Bit accumulated 22 points, including 17 from eliminations.