Spower officially joins Team 8Bit’s BGMI squad ahead of iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025

Team 8Bit signed Spower to its BGMI lineup on July 17, 2025. They recently announced the departure of Gamlaboy and Troye from their lineup. In May 2025, the club signed the ex Team Versatile’s players, including Gamlaboy and Troye. They finished fifth in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS).

Spower was a part of Team Versatile earlier this year. He left them to join GodLike. Now, he has returned to the lineup after two months. Under the leadership of Saumraj, Team Versatile won BGIS 2025. Spower played a key role for the team in the lineup.

Despite winning BGIS with the squad, he surprisingly left the team before BMPS 2025. His decision took a toll as Team GodLike failed to perform well in the event. Team 8Bit will aim to win the upcoming iQOO Battlegrounds Series and BGMS 2025.

Team 8Bit signs BGMI star Spower

On July 17, 8Bit announced the signing of Spower vis its Instagram page. The club said:

“He went out to chase greatness, and returns with fire in his veins.The prodigy is home. Welcome back, Spower.”

Spower played a vital role in the Snapdragon Pro Series S6 and helped Team Versatile finish third in the event. He received the MVP award and was the top finisher in the event.

Spower and his teammates maintained their consistent performances in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 and lifted the trophy. It was the first official major BGMI tournament of the year.

Right after BGIS, Spower joined GodLike Esports. Under the captaincy of Punk, he played in BMPS for the team. Despite featuring top tier athletes, GodLike stumbled in the Semifinals and failed to qualify for the BMPS 2025 Grand Finals.

Team Aryan emerged victorious in the BMPS and is now gearing up to represent India at the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025. This international event will kick off on July 25.

With the inclusion of Spower, Saumraj-led lineup will now aim to bounce back in the scene and win the upcoming BGMI majors. The iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 will begin on July 21 and will end on August 10. It will feature a prize pool of ₹1 crore. The BGMS 2025 will also begin in the coming months. Both the events will feature many top teams from India.

