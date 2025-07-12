Spower leaves Team GodLike ahead of BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025

Famous BGMI player Spower surprisingly left Team GodLike ahead of the BGMS 2025, a major third-party tournament. He had joined the club on May 14, 2025, and parted ways just two months later. GodLike, under the leadership of Punkk, recently played in the BMPS 2025 but did not perform well there. The team failed to reach the Grand Finals stage of the event.

Spower is known for changing teams frequently. Over two years of his esports career, he has played for more than seven clubs. In 2023, he had played for GodLike for only three months. It will be interesting to see which team he joins for the upcoming tournaments.

GodLike bids farewell to BGMI pro Spower

Spower left Team GodLike (Image via Instagram/@godlike.in)

On July 12, 2025, GodLike officially announced the departure of Spower from the team via Instagram. The club currently features four players, including Admino, Punkk, Jonathan, and Simp. GodLike will aim to bounce back in the BGMI scene after the disappointing performance in the BMPS 2025. The BGMS 2025 will be held in the coming months. Several clubs are preparing for the event.

Earlier this year, Spower played for Team Versatile and delivered outstanding performances. His team was the second runner-up in the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series Season 6. He was the top finisher in the event and won the MVP title for his impressive display.

Team Versatile, led by Saumraj, lifted the BGIS 2025 trophy after performing quite decently. Spower played a vital role in the team. GodLike was the runner-up in this tournament.

After the conclusion of the BGIS, Spower joined Team GodLike. The team could not perform as expected in the BMPS 2025. Spower also had a below-average performance there. The tournament had an enormous prize pool of ₹4 crore.

Team Aryan X TMG, an underdog lineup, emerged victorious in the BMPS 2025. The team is now set to represent India at the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025, a major tournament.

Many popular clubs like Soul, Revenant XSpark, Orangutan, and GodLike faced failure in the BMPS 2025. Team 8Bit, which signed the ex-Team Versatile players, was fifth in the tournament.

Krafton has not yet announced BGMI tournaments for the second half of 2025. These popular clubs will hope to make a comeback in the upcoming events. So far, the publisher has hosted two official events with a total prize pool of ₹7.2 crore in 2025.

