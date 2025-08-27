BGMS 2025 League Week 2 Day 3: Overall points table and highlights 

Gravity-led Genesis Esports remained in the top place after Day 3 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Week 2. The squad has garnered 297 points, with 133 finishes and three Chicken Dinners. Orangutan bounced back on Wednesday and secured the second spot with 289 points and four Chicken Dinners. Team Soul ranked third with 277 points and two Chicken Dinners.Revenant XSpark fell to fourth place with 272 points after their 28 matches of the BGMS. Gods Reign came fifth with 270 points. GodLike slipped to sixth place with 266 points. Team 8Bit jumped to the seventh position with 252 points and one Chicken Dinner. Global Esports was eighth with 223 points.True Rippers and Medal have scored 198 points each in their 26 matches. Owais-led Victores Sumus acquired 12th position with 194 points. Marcos Gaming and Madkings were 14th and 16th with 191 and 167 points, respectively. FS Esports slipped to 21st with 136 points. TWOB was in last place with 117 points.Day 3 overview of BGMS 2025 League Week 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGenesis Esports - 297 pointsOrangutan - 289 pointsTeam Soul - 277 pointsRevenant XSpark - 272 pointsGods Reign - 270 pointsGodLike Esports - 266 points8Bit - 252 pointsGlobal Esports - 223 pointsTrue Rippers - 198 pointsMedal Esports - 198 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 198 pointsVictores Sumus - 194 pointsTeam Aryan - 183 pointsMarcos Gaming - 181 pointsNoNx Esports - 171 pointsMadkings Esports - 167 pointsK9 Esports - 159 pointsMeta Ninza - 158 pointsLikitha - 140 points4TR Official - 136 pointsFS Esports - 136 pointsReckoning Esports - 128 pointsPhoenix Esports - 118 pointsTWOB - 117 pointsMatch 37 - ErangelLikitha Esports registered a 19-point victory in the opening game of the day. True Rippers, too, had a good run, bagging 15 points. Victores Sumus and NoNx accumulated 11 points each. Revenant XSpark secured seven points.Match 38 - MiramarOrangutan emerged victorious with 18 points. Team Soul went on to play aggressively and achieved 28 points. Their star player, LEGIT, alone bagged seven kills. NoNx added 13 important points to their name.Match 39 - SanhokOrangutan secured their fourth Chicken Dinner of the BGMS with 25 points. Gods Reign also displayed impressive performances and grabbed 24 points. NoNx and Meta Ninza earned 10 and nine points, respectively. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatch 40 - ErangelTeam 8Bit was impressive in the last game of the day. The Raiden-led squad won their first Chicken Dinner of the BGMS with 47 points, including 20 bounty points. Team Soul earned 17 points.