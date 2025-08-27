BGMS 2025 League Week 2 Day 3: Overall points table and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Aug 27, 2025 15:59 GMT
Team 8Bit performs well on Day 3 of BGMS League Week 2 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Team 8Bit performs well on Day 3 of BGMS League Week 2 (Image via YouTube/@NODWINgaming)

Gravity-led Genesis Esports remained in the top place after Day 3 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Week 2. The squad has garnered 297 points, with 133 finishes and three Chicken Dinners. Orangutan bounced back on Wednesday and secured the second spot with 289 points and four Chicken Dinners. Team Soul ranked third with 277 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Ad

Revenant XSpark fell to fourth place with 272 points after their 28 matches of the BGMS. Gods Reign came fifth with 270 points. GodLike slipped to sixth place with 266 points. Team 8Bit jumped to the seventh position with 252 points and one Chicken Dinner. Global Esports was eighth with 223 points.

True Rippers and Medal have scored 198 points each in their 26 matches. Owais-led Victores Sumus acquired 12th position with 194 points. Marcos Gaming and Madkings were 14th and 16th with 191 and 167 points, respectively. FS Esports slipped to 21st with 136 points. TWOB was in last place with 117 points.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Day 3 overview of BGMS 2025 League Week 2

Ad
  1. Genesis Esports - 297 points
  2. Orangutan - 289 points
  3. Team Soul - 277 points
  4. Revenant XSpark - 272 points
  5. Gods Reign - 270 points
  6. GodLike Esports - 266 points
  7. 8Bit - 252 points
  8. Global Esports - 223 points
  9. True Rippers - 198 points
  10. Medal Esports - 198 points
  11. Los Hermanos Esports - 198 points
  12. Victores Sumus - 194 points
  13. Team Aryan - 183 points
  14. Marcos Gaming - 181 points
  15. NoNx Esports - 171 points
  16. Madkings Esports - 167 points
  17. K9 Esports - 159 points
  18. Meta Ninza - 158 points
  19. Likitha - 140 points
  20. 4TR Official - 136 points
  21. FS Esports - 136 points
  22. Reckoning Esports - 128 points
  23. Phoenix Esports - 118 points
  24. TWOB - 117 points
Ad

Match 37 - Erangel

Likitha Esports registered a 19-point victory in the opening game of the day. True Rippers, too, had a good run, bagging 15 points. Victores Sumus and NoNx accumulated 11 points each. Revenant XSpark secured seven points.

Match 38 - Miramar

Orangutan emerged victorious with 18 points. Team Soul went on to play aggressively and achieved 28 points. Their star player, LEGIT, alone bagged seven kills. NoNx added 13 important points to their name.

Match 39 - Sanhok

Ad

Orangutan secured their fourth Chicken Dinner of the BGMS with 25 points. Gods Reign also displayed impressive performances and grabbed 24 points. NoNx and Meta Ninza earned 10 and nine points, respectively.

Ad

Match 40 - Erangel

Team 8Bit was impressive in the last game of the day. The Raiden-led squad won their first Chicken Dinner of the BGMS with 47 points, including 20 bounty points. Team Soul earned 17 points.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications