BGMS 2025 League Week 2 Day 5: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 5 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Week 2 concluded on August 29. All the 24 participating teams have played 32 games each. Genesis Esports sat at the top of the table with 355 points and three Chicken Dinners. Revenant XSpark acquired second place with 322 points and one Chicken Dinner. 8Bit jumped to third rank with 321 points after performing well on Friday, August 29.Orangutan secured fourth place with 307 points after Day 5 of the BGMS League Week 2. Team GodLike had a disappointing day as they slipped to fifth place with 307 points. Gods Reign and Team Soul grabbed sixth and seventh spots with 297 and 294 points, respectively. Global Esports was eighth with 277 points and five Chicken Dinners.True Rippers came ninth with 258 points and five Chicken Dinners. Victores Sumus and Medal claimed 248 and 246 points, respectively. K9 Esports played well on Day 5 and moved up to 13th place with 223 points. Madkings was 18th with 203 points. Phoenix jumped to 21st place on the board with 164 points.Day 5 summary of BGMS 2025 League Week 2 Genesis Esports - 355 pointsRevenant XSpark - 322 points8Bit - 321 pointsOrangutan - 307 pointsGodLike Esports - 299 pointsGods Reign - 297 pointsTeam Soul - 294 pointsGlobal Esports - 277 pointsTrue Rippers - 258 pointsVictores Sumus - 248 pointsMedal Esports - 246 points4TR Official - 224 pointsK9 Esports - 223 pointsTeam Aryan - 216 pointsNoNx Esports - 215 pointsLos Hermanos - 207 pointsMarcos Gaming - 205 pointsMadkings Esports - 203 pointsReckoning Esports - 189 pointsMeta Ninza - 174 pointsPhoenix Esports - 164 pointsFS Esports - 160 pointsLikitha Esports - 157 pointsTWOB - 129 pointsMatch 45 - ErangelGlobal Esports registered their fifth Chicken Dinner of the BGMS League with 23 points. Revenant XSpark and NoNx achieved 22 points each. Team 8Bit, Phoenix, and K9 scored 12, 11, and 10 points, respectively.Match 46 - MiramarMarcos Gaming emerged victorious with 16 points. Team 8Bit claimed 17 points, including 11 eliminations. Revenant XSpark and Phoenix garnered 15 and 13 important points, respectively. Genesis added 11 points to their tally. GodLike failed to earn any points.Match 47 - SanhokReckoning Esports came out victorious with 31 points. 4TR also had a strong run as they scored 22 points. Genesis and Medal Esports took 17 and 13 points, respectively. Team 8Bit and Madkings bagged 12 points each. GodLike, once again, failed to perform well and didn't get a single point.Match 48 - ErangelK9 Esports clinched their first Chicken Dinner of the BGMS 2025 with 24 points. 4TR maintained their consistency and accumulated 21 points. Global Esports also played well and earned 17 points. Madkings, Victores Sumus, and Medal Esports secured 12, 11, and 10 points, respectively.