BGMS 2025 League Week 2 Day 5: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Aug 29, 2025 16:33 GMT
Genesis Esports grabs first place after Day 5 of BGMS 2025 Week 2 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Genesis Esports grabs first place after Day 5 of BGMS 2025 Week 2 (Image via YouTube/@NODWINgaming)

Day 5 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Week 2 concluded on August 29. All the 24 participating teams have played 32 games each. Genesis Esports sat at the top of the table with 355 points and three Chicken Dinners. Revenant XSpark acquired second place with 322 points and one Chicken Dinner. 8Bit jumped to third rank with 321 points after performing well on Friday, August 29.

Ad

Orangutan secured fourth place with 307 points after Day 5 of the BGMS League Week 2. Team GodLike had a disappointing day as they slipped to fifth place with 307 points. Gods Reign and Team Soul grabbed sixth and seventh spots with 297 and 294 points, respectively. Global Esports was eighth with 277 points and five Chicken Dinners.

True Rippers came ninth with 258 points and five Chicken Dinners. Victores Sumus and Medal claimed 248 and 246 points, respectively. K9 Esports played well on Day 5 and moved up to 13th place with 223 points. Madkings was 18th with 203 points. Phoenix jumped to 21st place on the board with 164 points.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Day 5 summary of BGMS 2025 League Week 2

Ad
  1. Genesis Esports - 355 points
  2. Revenant XSpark - 322 points
  3. 8Bit - 321 points
  4. Orangutan - 307 points
  5. GodLike Esports - 299 points
  6. Gods Reign - 297 points
  7. Team Soul - 294 points
  8. Global Esports - 277 points
  9. True Rippers - 258 points
  10. Victores Sumus - 248 points
  11. Medal Esports - 246 points
  12. 4TR Official - 224 points
  13. K9 Esports - 223 points
  14. Team Aryan - 216 points
  15. NoNx Esports - 215 points
  16. Los Hermanos - 207 points
  17. Marcos Gaming - 205 points
  18. Madkings Esports - 203 points
  19. Reckoning Esports - 189 points
  20. Meta Ninza - 174 points
  21. Phoenix Esports - 164 points
  22. FS Esports - 160 points
  23. Likitha Esports - 157 points
  24. TWOB - 129 points
Ad

Match 45 - Erangel

Global Esports registered their fifth Chicken Dinner of the BGMS League with 23 points. Revenant XSpark and NoNx achieved 22 points each. Team 8Bit, Phoenix, and K9 scored 12, 11, and 10 points, respectively.

Match 46 - Miramar

Marcos Gaming emerged victorious with 16 points. Team 8Bit claimed 17 points, including 11 eliminations. Revenant XSpark and Phoenix garnered 15 and 13 important points, respectively. Genesis added 11 points to their tally. GodLike failed to earn any points.

youtube-cover
Ad

Match 47 - Sanhok

Reckoning Esports came out victorious with 31 points. 4TR also had a strong run as they scored 22 points. Genesis and Medal Esports took 17 and 13 points, respectively. Team 8Bit and Madkings bagged 12 points each. GodLike, once again, failed to perform well and didn’t get a single point.

Match 48 - Erangel

K9 Esports clinched their first Chicken Dinner of the BGMS 2025 with 24 points. 4TR maintained their consistency and accumulated 21 points. Global Esports also played well and earned 17 points. Madkings, Victores Sumus, and Medal Esports secured 12, 11, and 10 points, respectively.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications