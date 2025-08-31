BGMS 2025 League Week 2: Overall standings and highlights

By Gametube
Published Aug 31, 2025 16:04 GMT
August 31 marks the end of BGMS League Week 2 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
August 31, 2025, marks the end of BGMS League Week 2 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Week 2 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Stage concluded on August 31. Teams from Groups A and B have played 38 out of their total 56 matches of the stage, while those from Group C have played 36. Revenant XSpark secured top spot in the overall standings with 403 points and two Chicken Dinners. Led by Sensei, the squad has played brilliantly so far.

Team GodLike grabbed second place with 373 points and three Chicken Dinners, with their BGMI star Admino topping the Most Wicked Player rankings with 73 eliminations. Orangutan, led by Aaru, acquired third position in the overall standings with 366 points and four Chicken Dinners. AKop and Attanki from the squad were phenomenal in their 38 matches.

Overall standings of BGMS 2025 League Stage after Week 2

  1. Revenant XSpark - 403 points
  2. GodLike Esports - 373 points
  3. Orangutan - 366 points
  4. Gods Reign - 364 points
  5. Genesis Esports - 363 points
  6. Team Soul - 356 points
  7. 8Bit - 348 points
  8. Medal Esports - 338 points
  9. True Rippers - 325 points
  10. Global Esports - 312 points
  11. NoNx Esports - 289 points
  12. Marcos Gaming - 276 points
  13. 4TR Official - 262 points
  14. Team Aryan - 260 points
  15. K9 Esports - 259 points
  16. Victores Sumus - 259 points
  17. Los Hermanos Esports - 234 points
  18. Madkings Esports - 231 points
  19. Meta Ninza - 228 points
  20. Reckoning Esports - 200 points
  21. Likitha Esports - 195 points
  22. Phoenix Esports - 194 points
  23. FS Esports - 183 points
  24. TWOB - 151 points
Gods Reign came fourth with 364 points and three Chicken Dinners, while Genesis slipped to fifth with 363 points and three Chicken Dinners. Team Soul, led by Nakul, earned sixth position with 356 points and two Chicken Dinners. The team has had a decent run so far in the BGMS League Stage.

Team 8Bit grabbed seventh place with 348 points and one Chicken Dinner. Medal performed outstandingly on Day 7 of Week 2 and jumped to eighth place with 338 points and four Chicken Dinners. Meanwhile, True Rippers was ninth with 325 points and five Chicken Dinners.

Top five players after BGMS Week 2 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Top five players after BGMS Week 2 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Global Esports acquired the 10th spot with 312 points and five Chicken Dinners, while Team Aryan ranked 14th with 260 points. K9 Esports and Victores were 15th and 16th, respectively. Makings came 18th with 231 points.

Meta Ninza has had a mediocre run so far in the BGMS League, eventually placing 19th on the leaderboard with 231 points. Reckoning finished 20th with 200 points, while TWOB remained in the last spot with 151 points.

Edited by Niladri Roy
