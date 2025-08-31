BGMS 2025 League Week 2: Overall standings and highlights

Week 2 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Stage concluded on August 31. Teams from Groups A and B have played 38 out of their total 56 matches of the stage, while those from Group C have played 36. Revenant XSpark secured top spot in the overall standings with 403 points and two Chicken Dinners. Led by Sensei, the squad has played brilliantly so far.Team GodLike grabbed second place with 373 points and three Chicken Dinners, with their BGMI star Admino topping the Most Wicked Player rankings with 73 eliminations. Orangutan, led by Aaru, acquired third position in the overall standings with 366 points and four Chicken Dinners. AKop and Attanki from the squad were phenomenal in their 38 matches.Overall standings of BGMS 2025 League Stage after Week 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRevenant XSpark - 403 pointsGodLike Esports - 373 pointsOrangutan - 366 pointsGods Reign - 364 pointsGenesis Esports - 363 pointsTeam Soul - 356 points8Bit - 348 pointsMedal Esports - 338 pointsTrue Rippers - 325 pointsGlobal Esports - 312 pointsNoNx Esports - 289 pointsMarcos Gaming - 276 points4TR Official - 262 pointsTeam Aryan - 260 pointsK9 Esports - 259 pointsVictores Sumus - 259 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 234 pointsMadkings Esports - 231 pointsMeta Ninza - 228 pointsReckoning Esports - 200 pointsLikitha Esports - 195 pointsPhoenix Esports - 194 pointsFS Esports - 183 pointsTWOB - 151 pointsGods Reign came fourth with 364 points and three Chicken Dinners, while Genesis slipped to fifth with 363 points and three Chicken Dinners. Team Soul, led by Nakul, earned sixth position with 356 points and two Chicken Dinners. The team has had a decent run so far in the BGMS League Stage.Team 8Bit grabbed seventh place with 348 points and one Chicken Dinner. Medal performed outstandingly on Day 7 of Week 2 and jumped to eighth place with 338 points and four Chicken Dinners. Meanwhile, True Rippers was ninth with 325 points and five Chicken Dinners.Top five players after BGMS Week 2 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)Global Esports acquired the 10th spot with 312 points and five Chicken Dinners, while Team Aryan ranked 14th with 260 points. K9 Esports and Victores were 15th and 16th, respectively. Makings came 18th with 231 points.Meta Ninza has had a mediocre run so far in the BGMS League, eventually placing 19th on the leaderboard with 231 points. Reckoning finished 20th with 200 points, while TWOB remained in the last spot with 151 points.