BGMS 2025 League Week 3 Day 1: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Sep 01, 2025 17:11 GMT
Revenant XSpark ranks first after 40 matches of BGMS 2025 League (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Revenant XSpark ranks first after 40 matches of BGMS 2025 League

Day 1 of the BGMS 2025 League Week 3 took place on September 1, 2025. Each team has played 40 out of their total 56 matches in the stage. Revenant XSpark topped the overall standings with 413 points and two Chicken Dinners. Team GodLike grabbed second place with 391 points and three Chicken Dinners, while Gods Reign and Orangutan came third and fourth with 387 and 386 points, respectively.

Genesis was fifth with 32 points and four Chicken Dinners. Team Soul and Medal have posted 360 points each on the scoreboard. Team 8Bit slipped to eighth rank with 358 points and one Chicken Dinner, while Global Esports and True Rippers were ninth and 10th with 341 and 331 points, respectively. Marcos ranked 11th with 308 points, including six Chicken Dinners.

4TR and K9 Esports have collected 286 points each in their respective 40 matches of the BGMS League. Victores Sumus was 15th with 279 points. FS Esports and Likitha have scored 214 points each so far, while Phoenix and TWOB stand in the bottom two with 198 and 163 points, respectively.

Day 1 summary of BGMS 2025 League Week 3

  1. Revenant XSpark - 413 points
  2. GodLike Esports - 391 points
  3. Gods Reign - 387 points
  4. Orangutan - 386 points
  5. Genesis Esports - 382 points
  6. Team Soul - 360 points
  7. Medal Esports - 360 points
  8. 8Bit - 358 points
  9. Global Esports - 341 points
  10. True Rippers - 331 points
  11. Marcos Gaming - 308 points
  12. NoNx Esports - 306 points
  13. 4TR Official - 286 points
  14. K9 Esports - 286 points
  15. Victores Sumus - 279 points
  16. Team Aryan - 271 points
  17. Los Hermanos Esports - 262 points
  18. Madkings Esports - 244 points
  19. Meta Ninza - 243 points
  20. Reckoning Esports - 216 points
  21. FS Esports - 214 points
  22. Likitha Esports - 214 points
  23. Phoenix Esports - 198 points
  24. TWOB - 163 points
Match 57 - Erangel

Marcos Gaming emerged victorious with 23 points in the first game of the BGMS 2025 Week 3. NONX grabbed 14 points, including eight kills. Meta Ninza and TWOB secured 11 points each. Unfortunately, Global Esports, 8Bit, and Phoenix were unable to score a single point in this game.

Match 58 - Miramar

K9 Esports clinched a 16-point victory thanks to its BGMI stars Slug and Ninajaboi’s performances. Global Esports secured 24 points (including 18 eliminations) in this match, while Gods Reign and Orangutan claimed 20 and 12, respectively.

Match 59 - Sanhok

FS Esports registered an 18-point victory in this match, while Victores Sumus and Medal scored 19 and 17 points, respectively. Likitha added 17 important points to its tally. 8Bit and 4TR gained 10 points each in this match.

Match 60 - Erangel

Los Hermanos won their first Chicken Dinner of the BGMS 2025, scoring 26 points in the match. FS Esports had another good game, managing to accumulate 13 points. Team Aryan took 11 points in this match, while GodLike and K9 scored only three points each.

Gametube

Gametube

Edited by Niladri Roy
