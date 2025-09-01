BGMS 2025 League Week 3 Day 1: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 1 of the BGMS 2025 League Week 3 took place on September 1, 2025. Each team has played 40 out of their total 56 matches in the stage. Revenant XSpark topped the overall standings with 413 points and two Chicken Dinners. Team GodLike grabbed second place with 391 points and three Chicken Dinners, while Gods Reign and Orangutan came third and fourth with 387 and 386 points, respectively.Genesis was fifth with 32 points and four Chicken Dinners. Team Soul and Medal have posted 360 points each on the scoreboard. Team 8Bit slipped to eighth rank with 358 points and one Chicken Dinner, while Global Esports and True Rippers were ninth and 10th with 341 and 331 points, respectively. Marcos ranked 11th with 308 points, including six Chicken Dinners.4TR and K9 Esports have collected 286 points each in their respective 40 matches of the BGMS League. Victores Sumus was 15th with 279 points. FS Esports and Likitha have scored 214 points each so far, while Phoenix and TWOB stand in the bottom two with 198 and 163 points, respectively.Day 1 summary of BGMS 2025 League Week 3 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRevenant XSpark - 413 pointsGodLike Esports - 391 pointsGods Reign - 387 pointsOrangutan - 386 pointsGenesis Esports - 382 pointsTeam Soul - 360 pointsMedal Esports - 360 points8Bit - 358 pointsGlobal Esports - 341 pointsTrue Rippers - 331 pointsMarcos Gaming - 308 pointsNoNx Esports - 306 points4TR Official - 286 pointsK9 Esports - 286 pointsVictores Sumus - 279 pointsTeam Aryan - 271 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 262 pointsMadkings Esports - 244 pointsMeta Ninza - 243 pointsReckoning Esports - 216 pointsFS Esports - 214 pointsLikitha Esports - 214 pointsPhoenix Esports - 198 pointsTWOB - 163 pointsMatch 57 - ErangelMarcos Gaming emerged victorious with 23 points in the first game of the BGMS 2025 Week 3. NONX grabbed 14 points, including eight kills. Meta Ninza and TWOB secured 11 points each. Unfortunately, Global Esports, 8Bit, and Phoenix were unable to score a single point in this game.Match 58 - MiramarK9 Esports clinched a 16-point victory thanks to its BGMI stars Slug and Ninajaboi’s performances. Global Esports secured 24 points (including 18 eliminations) in this match, while Gods Reign and Orangutan claimed 20 and 12, respectively.Match 59 - SanhokFS Esports registered an 18-point victory in this match, while Victores Sumus and Medal scored 19 and 17 points, respectively. Likitha added 17 important points to its tally. 8Bit and 4TR gained 10 points each in this match. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatch 60 - ErangelLos Hermanos won their first Chicken Dinner of the BGMS 2025, scoring 26 points in the match. FS Esports had another good game, managing to accumulate 13 points. Team Aryan took 11 points in this match, while GodLike and K9 scored only three points each.