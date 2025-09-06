BGMS 2025 League Week 3 Day 6: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Sep 06, 2025 15:49 GMT
Day 6 of BGMS 2025 League Week 3 was held on September 6 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Day 6 of BGMS 2025 League Week 3 was held on September 6 (Image via YouTube/@NODWINgaming)

Team Soul jumped to first place in the overall standings after Day 6 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Week 3. The Nakul-led squad scored 545 points and bagged four Chicken Dinners in their 54 games. The team has performed decently in the last few days. Legit from the lineup has claimed 94 eliminations.

Revenant XSpark grabbed second place with 522 points and two Chicken Dinners. The Sensei-led team has maintained its consistency since the start. Their star player, TraceGod, has clinched 89 eliminations.

The League Stage of the BGMS 2025 features 56 games for each team. A total of 24 teams, divided into three groups, are contesting in the stage for four direct spots in the Grand Finals. The fifth to 12th placed teams will move to the Semifinals, while the remaining 12 will play in the Playoffs.

Overall standings of BGMS 2025 League after Week 3 Day 6

  1. Team Soul - 545 points
  2. Revenant XSpark - 522 points
  3. Gods Reign - 514 points
  4. Orangutan - 487 points
  5. GodLike Esports - 487 points
  6. Genesis Esports - 486 points
  7. NoNx Esports - 484 points
  8. True Rippers - 458 points
  9. Medal Esports - 432 points
  10. Global Esports - 427 points
  11. 8Bit - 404 points
  12. Victores Sumus - 402 points
  13. 4TR Official - 391 points
  14. Los Hermanos Esports - 388 points
  15. K9 Esports - 374 points
  16. Team Aryan - 366 points
  17. Reckoning Esports - 331 points
  18. Marcos Gaming - 329 years
  19. Madkings Esports - 325 points
  20. Meta Ninza - 316 points
  21. Likitha Esports - 303 points
  22. FS Esports - 303 points
  23. Phoenix Esports - 280 points
  24. TWOB - 261 points
Gods Reign, led by Destro, stood third in the table with 514 points and four Chicken Dinners. Orangutan Gaming came fourth with 487 points, including 279 finish points. The Aaru-led squad has struggled in their last few encounters. AKOP and Wizzgod from the team have claimed 85 and 74 eliminations, respectively.

Team GodLike came fifth with 487 points and four Chicken Dinners after their 52 games of the BGMS League. Admino from their lineup bagged 94 finishes. Genesis Esports ranked sixth with 486 points.

NoNx, True Rippers, and Global Esports have secured seventh, eighth, and 10th places with 484, 438, and 427 points, respectively. These three teams have won six Chicken Dinners each. Team 8Bit was 11th with 404 points.

K9 Esports ranked 15th with 373 points and two Chicken Dinners. Marcos Gaming came 18th with 329 points despite having six Chicken Dinners. Madkings was 19th with 325 points. TWOB was 24th with 261 points and one Chicken Dinner after their 54 matches of the BGMS League.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
