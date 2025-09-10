BGMS 2025 Semifinals Day 1: Overall points table and summary

Day 1 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 Semifinals was played on September 10. All 16 participants have contested in four matches each. They will play their remaining four games of the Semifinals on September 11, 2025. The top 12 teams will advance to the Grand Finals. K9 Esports topped the overall standings with 48 points after Day 1. True Rippers ranked second with 44 points. Phoenix Esports came third in the table with 40 points. Los Hermanos and Versatile have secured fourth and fifth ranks with 37 and 30 points, respectively. Sinewy and Genesis have managed 25 points each. GodLike stood ninth in the table with 24 points.Team Aryan ranked 10th with 22 points. Team 8Bit had an average start to the BGMS Semifinals, scoring only 16 points. Orangutan and Global Esports finished 12th and 13th with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Victores was 15th with 12 points, while TWOB scored 10 points. Nebula Esports, led by Aadi, placed at the bottom of the rankings with only eight points.Day 1 overview of BGMS 2025 Semifinals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostK9 Esports - 48 pointsTrue Rippers - 44 pointsPhoenix - 40 pointsLos Hermanos - 37 pointsVersatile - 30 pointsMedal Esports - 26 pointsSinewy - 25 pointsGenesis Esports - 25 pointsTeam GodLike - 24 pointsTeam Aryan - 22 pointsTeam 8Bit - 16 pointsOrangutan - 15 pointsGlobal Esports - 13 pointsVictores Sumus - 12 pointsTWOB - 10 pointsNebula Esports - 8 pointsMatch 1 - ErangelLos Hermanos emerged victorious in the opening match with 18 points. True Rippers claimed 17 points, including 12 eliminations. Genesis and Versatile grabbed 12 and 10 points, respectively. K9 Esports secured six points. 8Bit, TWOB, and Orangutan earned only two points each, while Team Godlike and Medal each scored just one point in this match.Match 2 - MiramarTrue Rippers dominated the second game of the day and clinched a 21-point victory. Phoenix, Medal, and Team Aryan scored 15, 12, and 11 points, respectively. GodLike accumulated nine points, including four kills. Sinewy and K9 got six points each.Match 3 - SanhokK9 Esports registered a huge 24-point win in the third game of the BGMS Semifinals. Los Hermanos maintained its consistency and bagged 11 points. Global and GodLike grabbed nine points each, while Team Versatile and Phoenix each secured eight points in this match.Match 4 - ErangelSinewy Esports won the last encounter of the BGMS Semifinals Day 1 with 16 points. Phoenix and K9 Esports added 14 and 12 points to their respective names. Versatile, Orangutan, and 8Bit managed eight points each in this game.