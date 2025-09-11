BGMS 2025 Semifinals: Overall standings and highlights 

The Semifinals of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 came to a close on September 11. The top 12 teams advanced to the Grand Finals. The bottom four teams were eliminated from the Masters Series 2025. The four top teams from the League Stage had already qualified for the Grand Finals, scheduled for September 12 to 14.GodLike Esports emerged as the top performer in the BGMS Semifinals. The Punk-led squad scored 92 points in eight matches. They grabbed one Chicken Dinner and claimed 51 eliminations. K9 Esports occupied second position with 81 points and one Chicken Dinner. The Omega-led lineup played decently throughout their eight games.Overall points table of BGMS 2025 Semifinals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are the overall standings of the Masters Series Semifinals:GodLike Esports - 92 pointsK9 Esports - 81 pointsVersatile - 76 pointsMedal Esports - 69 pointsTrue Rippers - 68 pointsPhoenix Esports - 47 pointsGlobal Esports - 45 pointsOrangutan - 45 pointsLos Hermanos - 44 pointsGenesis Esports - 43 pointsNebula Esports - 38 pointsSinewy Esports - 36 pointsTWOB - 35 pointsVictores Sumus - 32 pointsTeam 8Bit - 27 pointsTeam Aryan - 26 pointsVersatile Esports, too, had a decent run as the team finished third in the Semifinals. They collected 76 points despite not winning a single Chicken Dinner. Medal Esports came fourth with 69 points. True Rippers and Phoenix were fifth and sixth with 68 and 47 points, respectively.Global Esports struggled in their initial matches of the BGMS Semifinals. The Manya-led team clinched a Chicken Dinner in the last game and jumped to the seventh rank in the overall standings. Orangutan had a disappointing run in their initial matches, but they performed well in the last matchup and moved up to eighth place.Los Hermanos and Genesis were ninth and tenth with 44 and 43 points, respectively. Nebula Esports came in 11th with 38 points. Sinewy Esports was 12th with 36 points. These 12 teams qualified for the BGMS 2025 Grand Finals.TWOB ended up in 13th place with 35 points and missed their spot in the finale by a narrow margin. Victores Sumus, led by Owais, held 14th with 32 points. Team 8Bit also struggled in the Masters Series Semifinals and ranked 15th with 27 points. Team Aryan, the BMPS 2025 winners, was 16th with 26 points. The bottom four teams were eliminated from the tournament.