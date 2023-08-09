BGMS Season 2 League Week 1 Day 3: Groups, map schedule, Day 2 results, and how to watch 

Each team has completed half of their matches in the League Week 1 of the BGMS Season 2. Since only 16 out of the 24 participants will make it to Super Weekend 1, every team will be playing carefully in this round. A total of three games will be played on the third day of the tournament, which will begin at 9:30 pm on August 9.

Day 3 will see Group B teams play in three matches, while Group A and C participate in two and one matches, respectively. Chemin Esports is currently in prime position, while fan-favorite teams GodLike and Soul have had an average run in the first two days.

BGMS S2 League Week 1 Day 3 groups and schedule

Group A

OR Esports WSB Gaming Numen Global Esports Orangutan GodLike Enigma Gaming True Rippers

Group B

Team Insane Team Soul Chemin Velocity Gaming 8Bit Gladiators Esports OneBlade Spy Esports

Group C

Revenant Esports Enigma Gaming Team Xspark Lucknow Giants Blind Esports Gods Reign Entity Marcos Gaming

Day 3 - August 9

Today, the first two games will be contested between Group A and B teams, while the third and last encounter will be held between Group B and C in Miramar.

Match 1 - Group A vs B - Erangel (9:50 pm)

Match 2 - Group A vs B - Sanhok (10:30 pm)

Match 3 - Group B vs C - Miramar (11:15 pm)

Where to watch Day 3

BGMI fans can enjoy all three matches live on the Rooter app in Hindi. It will also be televised on Star Sports 1 and 2 from 9:30 pm onwards in English, Hindi, and Tamil.

BGMS League Week 1 leaderboard after Day 2

At the conclusion of Day 2 of the BGMS League Week 1, Chemin Esports grabbed the first spot after four matches, with 65 points and one Chicken Dinner. Marcos (55), OR (51), and Numen (50) climbed up to second, third, and fourth spots, respectively. Blind eSports has also put in a stellar performance over the past two days and took the fifth spot with 50 points.

Team GodLike dropped to 12th position with 31 points, while Team Soul held 16th place. Team XSpark and Revenant ranked 17th and 18th, respectively. Velocity Gaming, led by Punk, placed 20th with 17 points. Entity Gaming scored 15 points, While Global and True Rippers collected seven and five points, respectively.