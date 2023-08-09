BGMS Season 2 League Week 1 Day 2: Overall standings, top 5 BGMI players, highlights, and more

On Day 2 of the BGMS S2 League Week 1, Chemin Esports cemented their leading position with 65 points. Marcos Gaming climbed to second with 55 points following their mind-boggling performance in the first game on Tuesday. OR Esports also made a big jump in the rankings, securing third place with 51 points. GodLike Esports and Soul slipped to 12th and 16th places, while Team XSpark and Revenant settled for 17th and 18th, respectively.

Entity and Global Esports, some of the most popular organizations worldwide, faltered during the first two days of the BGMS League Week 1 Day 2. True Rippers had another disappointing day as the squad accumulated a measly five points in their four matches.

MG SprayGod has now occupied the pole position in the kill leaderboard with 23 finishes. OR Admino gained second place with 17 frags, followed by Shadow, AKop, and Harsh with 16 kills each.

Day 2 Overview of BGMS Season 2 League Week 1

Chemin Esports captures first place after four matches (Image via Rooter)

Match 1 - Erangel (Group B and C)

Vexe and SprayGod showed extraordinary mettle in the last few circles and carried Marcos Gaming to a spectacular victory with 29 points. 8Bit also had a perfect Day 2 opener, achieving 22 points. Meanwhile, Medal Esports and Chemin plundered 13 points each. Team Xspark also managed to add 11 important points to their table. Not too far behind, Team Soul gained seven points before getting knocked out by Team Insane.

GodLike Esports holds 12th place after Day 2 (Image via Rooter)

Match 2 - Miramar (Group A and C)

Avii-led Numen Gaming were surgical in the second contest, clinching 25 points. Gods Reign also executed numerous right plays throughout the battle and garnered 16 points. Orangutan and WSB picked up 15 and 14 points, respectively. Blind Esports and GodLike Esports displayed some resistance, securing 10 points each. On the other hand, OR Esports achieved only six placement points.

Overall standings of League Week 1 after Day 2 (Image via Rooter)

Match 3 - Erangel (Group A and C)

OR Esports discovered their form in the third game in Erangel and secured a scintillating 30-point Chicken Dinner. Blind Esports garnered 19 points after showing some good rotation. Engima Gaming obtained 16 important points, while Medal and Orangutan stole 14 and 13 points, respectively, from the last match of the BGMS League Week 1 Day 2. On the other hand, GodLike was unable to register any points to their name.