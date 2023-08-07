BGMS Season 2 League Week 1: Groups, schedule, format, and how to watch

Following the conclusion of the Launch Week, League Week 1 of the BGMS Season 2 is all set to begin on August 7 at 9:30 pm. 24 teams will contest across four days for 16 slots in Superweekend 1. The Launch Week was hosted from August 4 to 6, and the teams battled it out in six matches each. OR Esports was the best performer here with 76 points.

The BGMS S2 League Week 1 will be conducted from August 7 to 10. Each match will be crucial for all the competitors as the teams ranked 17th to 24th in the overall standings will not participate in Superweekend 1.

BGMS Season 2 Launch Week 1 format and groups

Format

All the 24 participants have been seeded into three groups based on their rankings in the Launch Week. This round will boast a total of 12 matches, meaning that there will be three games daily. Each participating squad will contest in eight matches here. After the completion of the round, the top 16 teams from the overall standings will be selected for Superweekend 1. The points collected during this League Week will not be counted in the overall League Stage standings.

Groups for League Week 1

Here are the three groups, which feature eight teams each based on their results in the Launch Week.

Group A

OR Esports Medal Esports Numen Marcos Gaming Orangutan Gods Reign WSB Lucknow Giants

Group B

Team Insane Team Soul Chemin Velocity Gaming 8Bit Gladiators Esports Oneblade Spy Esports

Group C

Revenant Esports Enigma Gaming Team Xspark Global Esports Blind Esports GodLike Entity True Rippers

Where to watch BGMS League Week 1

The League Week 1 will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and 2 daily in three languages: Tamil, English, and Hindi. It will also be livestreamed on the Rooter app in Hindi only. The first game of each day will kick off at 9:50 pm.

Launch Week overview

After the conclusion of Launch Week, with each team having played six matches, OR Esports topped the table. Team Insane and Revenant were in second and third spot with 69 and 64 points, respectively. Team Soul and Xspark ranked fifth and ninth with 63 and 51 points, respectively. GodLike Esports had an average outing as the star-studded unit was in 18th position with 41 points. Enigma Daljit secured the top spot on the kill leaderboard with 12 eliminations.