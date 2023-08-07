BGMS Season 2 Launch Week Day 3: Overall standings, top 5 wicked players, highlights, and more

OR Esports was a top-performing squad during the Launch Week of BGMS Season 2 with 76 points and also came first. Team Insane jumped to the second spot with 69 points following their nerve-wracking performance on Day 3. Revenant and Medal Esports were third and fourth with 64 and 63 points, respectively. The League Week 1 will kick off on August 7.

Omega-led Team Soul acquired the fifth spot with 63 points, followed by Enigma Gaming (61) in sixth. Team Xspark, Marcos, and Velocity Gaming ranked ninth, 10th, and 11th, respectively, in this BGMS Launch Week. Orangutan and Blind came 13th and 15th, respectively. GodLike Esports slipped to the 18th spot after presenting unremarkable performances in their last two matches.

Daljit from Enigma currently holds the first spot with 12 finishes on the most wicked player list. OG Akop, OR Admino, and TIE Harsh are second, third, and fourth with 12 kills each. GodL Spower got the fifth position with 11 eliminations.

BGMS Season 2 Launch Week Day 3 results

9th to 16th ranked teams of Launch Week (Image via Rooter)

Match 1 - Erangel (Group A and C)

Team Insane displayed perfect rotations and teamwork throughout the first match, getting the Chicken Dinner with 32 points. Numen Gaming also battled impressively and earned 25 points in this game. Global Esports made a nice comeback, accumulating 15 points.

8Bit and Chemin got nine and eight points, respectively. While WSB, Soul, and SPY took seven points each. Harsh from Team Insane was the best player in this game, with six kills and 705 damage.

Bottom eight performers of BGMS Launch Week (Image via Rooter)

Match 2 - Sanhok (Group A and C)

SprayGod’s phenomenal gameplay led Marcos Gaming to clinch the second match with 22 points. Global Esports again displayed a scintillating performance and captured 21 points after winning multiple fights. Gladiators Esports and Gods Reign took 15 and 11 points, respectively. Team Soul and Numen Gaming scored six points each.

Top five players of Launch Week (Image via Rooter)

Match 3 - Miramar (Group B vs C)

Medal Esports pulled off a fantastic 12-kill victory in this last match of the BGMS Launch Week. Oneblade also played well, acquiring 17 points. Gods Reign and Orangutan earned 13 and 12 points, respectively. This was also a good game for Blind and Revenant, as they collected 11 and 10 points, respectively.