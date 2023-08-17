BGMS Season 2 League Week 2 Day 4: Teams, map schedule, how to watch, and Day 3 scoreboard 

The League Week 2 of the BGMS Season 2 has reached its final day and the three remaining games are scheduled to be played today. Velocity Gaming has solidified their position at the top on Day 3, while Numen, Entity, and Lucknow Giants are also maintaining their form at the moment. On the other hand, a few famous teams like XSpark, Enigma, and Orangutan are in the red zone.

After the third day, Group B teams have only one game to go, while Groups C and B have three and two matches respectively, all to be played on August 17. Blind, Team Insane, Global, and Gladiators have already made it to Super Weekend 2.

BGMS 2023 League Week 2 contestants

Group A

OR Esports WSB Gaming Numen Global Esports Orangutan GodLike Enigma Gaming True Rippers

Group B

Team Insane Team Soul Chemin Velocity Gaming 8Bit Gladiators Esports OneBlade Spy Esports

Group C

Revenant Esports Medal Esports Team Xspark Lucknow Giants Blind Esports Gods Reign Entity Gaming Marcos Gaming

Day 4 map rotation of League Week 2

Here's the schedule to be followed on the fourth day. The first game in Erangel will feature Group B and C teams, while the second and third encounters will be contested by Group A and C at the following timings:

Match 1 - Group B vs. C - Erangel (9:50 pm)

Match 2 - Group A vs. C - Sanhok (10:30 pm)

Match 3 - Group A vs. C - Erangel (11:15 pm)

League Week 2 points table after Day 3

Punk-led Velocity Gaming (101 points) has returned to their rampage mode in this BGMS LW 2 following the disappointing League Week 1. Team Insane and Gladiators have been competing fiercely, holding second and third positions, respectively.

GodLike Esports (56), who is in seventh place, will contest two matches today. Team Soul and Oneblade are in the 12th and 14th spots, respectively, and will play only one game on Day 4.

Orangutan Gaming, who ranks 17th after six matches, will need to enhance their play in their remaining battles. Medal, Revenant, and Team XSpark have three games left to play and will need to showcase their consistency there.

Chemin Esports, who had a fine Super Weekend 1, stumbled during the previous three days of the BGMS LW 2. The squad needs to win their remaining game with a fair number of eliminations to make it to the top 12.