BGMS Season 2 League Week 2: Groups, schedule, format, and how to watch 

The BGMS Season 2’s League Week 2 kicks off on Monday, August 14, where all the 24 participants will once again meet following the conclusion of Super Weekend 1. The four-day battle will determine the allocation of 12 spots in Super Weekend 2. It will see a Round-Robin format, where the participants will be divided into three groups, with each team playing eight matches.
The top four teams from the BGMS Super Weekend 1; Blind, Insane, Global, and Gladiators have already sealed a spot in the Super Weekend 2. They will battle it out in this League Week 2 without any pressure. However, the bottom eight teams from League Week 1 will be competing under immense pressure.
BGMS Season 2 League Week 2 Groups
The groups mentioned below will play across four days in the second League Week of the BGMI Masters Series 2023.
Group A
- OR Esports
- WSB Gaming
- Numen
- Global Esports
- Orangutan
- GodLike
- Enigma Gaming
- True Rippers
Group B
- Team Insane
- Team Soul
- Chemin
- Velocity Gaming
- 8Bit
- Gladiators Esports
- OneBlade
- Spy Esports
Group C
- Revenant Esports
- Enigma Gaming
- Team Xspark
- Lucknow Giants
- Blind Esports
- Gods Reign
- Entity
- Marcos Gaming
League Week 2 schedule and how to watch
While Star Sports 1 and 2 will telecast the BGMS League Week 2 live at 9:30 PM in Hindi, English, and Tamil, Rooter (OTT) will broadcast these matches live at the same time in Hindi.
Day 1 - August 14
- Match 1 - Group A vs. B - Erangel (9:50 PM)
- Match 2 - Group A vs. B - Miramar (10:30 PM)
- Match 3 - Group B vs. C - Sanhok (11:15 PM)
Day 2 - August 15
- Match 1 - Group B vs. C - Erangel (9:50 PM)
- Match 2 - Group A vs. C - Miramar (10:30 PM)
- Match 3 - Group A vs. C - Erangel (11:15 PM)
Day 3 - August 16
- Match 1 - Group A vs. B - Erangel (9:50 PM)
- Match 2 - Group A vs. B - Sanhok (10:30 PM)
- Match 3 - Group B vs. C - Miramar (11:15 PM)
Day 4 - August 17
- Match 1 - Group B vs. C - Erangel (9:50 PM)
- Match 2 - Group A vs. C - Sanhok (10:30 PM)
- Match 3 - Group A vs. C - Erangel (11:15 PM)
League Stage scoreboard so far
Team Insane, with 170 points, occupies the top position in the League Stage standings after Super Weekend 1. Manya-led Blind (152) holds the second spot, followed by Global Esports (142) and Gladiators (135). OR Esports sits in ninth place following a below-average run in the BGMS Super Weekend 1. Team Soul claims the 10th spot, while GodLike and Entity finish 19th and 21st, respectively.