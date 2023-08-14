Battlegrounds Mobile India

BGMS Season 2 League Week 2: Groups, schedule, format, and how to watch 

League Week 2 of BGMS 2023 begins on Monday (Image via Sportskeeda)
The BGMS Season 2’s League Week 2 kicks off on Monday, August 14, where all the 24 participants will once again meet following the conclusion of Super Weekend 1. The four-day battle will determine the allocation of 12 spots in Super Weekend 2. It will see a Round-Robin format, where the participants will be divided into three groups, with each team playing eight matches.

The top four teams from the BGMS Super Weekend 1; Blind, Insane, Global, and Gladiators have already sealed a spot in the Super Weekend 2. They will battle it out in this League Week 2 without any pressure. However, the bottom eight teams from League Week 1 will be competing under immense pressure.

BGMS Season 2 League Week 2 Groups

The groups mentioned below will play across four days in the second League Week of the BGMI Masters Series 2023.

Group A

  1. OR Esports
  2. WSB Gaming
  3. Numen
  4. Global Esports
  5. Orangutan
  6. GodLike
  7. Enigma Gaming
  8. True Rippers

Group B

  1. Team Insane
  2. Team Soul
  3. Chemin
  4. Velocity Gaming
  5. 8Bit
  6. Gladiators Esports
  7. OneBlade
  8. Spy Esports

Group C

  1. Revenant Esports
  2. Enigma Gaming
  3. Team Xspark
  4. Lucknow Giants
  5. Blind Esports
  6. Gods Reign
  7. Entity
  8. Marcos Gaming

League Week 2 schedule and how to watch

While Star Sports 1 and 2 will telecast the BGMS League Week 2 live at 9:30 PM in Hindi, English, and Tamil, Rooter (OTT) will broadcast these matches live at the same time in Hindi.

Day 1 - August 14

  • Match 1 - Group A vs. B - Erangel (9:50 PM)
  • Match 2 - Group A vs. B - Miramar (10:30 PM)
  • Match 3 - Group B vs. C - Sanhok (11:15 PM)

Day 2 - August 15

  • Match 1 - Group B vs. C - Erangel (9:50 PM)
  • Match 2 - Group A vs. C - Miramar (10:30 PM)
  • Match 3 - Group A vs. C - Erangel (11:15 PM)

Day 3 - August 16

  • Match 1 - Group A vs. B - Erangel (9:50 PM)
  • Match 2 - Group A vs. B - Sanhok (10:30 PM)
  • Match 3 - Group B vs. C - Miramar (11:15 PM)

Day 4 - August 17

  • Match 1 - Group B vs. C - Erangel (9:50 PM)
  • Match 2 - Group A vs. C - Sanhok (10:30 PM)
  • Match 3 - Group A vs. C - Erangel (11:15 PM)

League Stage scoreboard so far

Team Insane, with 170 points, occupies the top position in the League Stage standings after Super Weekend 1. Manya-led Blind (152) holds the second spot, followed by Global Esports (142) and Gladiators (135). OR Esports sits in ninth place following a below-average run in the BGMS Super Weekend 1. Team Soul claims the 10th spot, while GodLike and Entity finish 19th and 21st, respectively.

