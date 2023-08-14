BGMS Season 2 Super Weekend 1 Day 3: Overall standings, match-wise highlights, and more

Blind Esports maintained their leading position till the last game in the BGMS Season 2’s Super Weekend 1. They gained 109 points in nine matches, while Team Insane, who came second, earned 101 points. Global Esports took the third spot with 96 points, while Gladiators came fourth with 93 points. Interestingly, these teams are also among the top four in terms of this event's overall League Stage rankings so far.

Apart from this, the top four squads have also seized a seat in the Super Weekend 2. The fifth and sixth places were acquired by Team 8Bit (85) and Marcos Gaming (84), respectively, in the SW1. Team Soul jumped to 12th position after performing admirably in the eighth match. Orangutan finished came last with 41 points.

BGMS Super Weekend 1 Day 3 results

Top eight performers of Super Weekend 1 (Image via Rooter)

SW 1 Match 7 - Erangel

After performing poorly in the previous two days, Numen Gaming started the final day with a fantastic 22-point victory in Erangle map. Gladiators (21) lost their control in the last circle and could not win a crucial fight against Numen. Medal Esports also had a decent game, claiming 15 points. Blind Esports and Team Insane accumulated 12 points each after fighting aggressively. Team Soul was eliminated by Insane in the initial circle.

SW 1 Match 8 - Sanhok

In the eighth game, Team Soul’s outstanding teamwork led them to claim their first Chicken Dinner of the BGMS Super Weekend 1. The Omega-led crew scored a total of 29 points, including 14 eliminations. 8Bit also put up a mesmerising performance to secure 21 points. Numen and Gods Reign collected 12 and 11 points, respectively. Marcos Gaming posted nine points each, while Team XSpark and Insane locked eight points each to their names.

Super Weekend 1 overall standings (Image via Rooter)

SW 1 Match 9 - Miramar

Enigma Gaming outplayed Medal Esports in the end circle to register a much-needed 23-point Chicken Dinner. Gods Reign and Team Insane got 17 and 16 points, respectively. Oneblade displayed some resistance and grabbed 14 important points. Soul, Blind and Orangutan posted seven points each on the screen.

BGMS S2 League Stage overall standings so far

Team Insane solidified their prime spot in the BGMS League Stage scoreboard with claiming 170 points in 15 minutes. Blind and Global Esports sealed second and third places with 152 and 142 points, respectively. Gladiators Esports came fourth with 135 points. Team Soul and XSpark held 10th and 13th spots with 123 and 116 points, respectively.