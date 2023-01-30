"Big wake up call...": Spero's advice to BGMI players after Team XO's win at New State LAN

Team XO's BGMI lineup switched to New State Mobile and won the game's LAN event of the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series. The squad's display of skills at these matches has received much appreciation in the Indian community, especially the bold move to shift to a different scene.

Rushindra Sinha shared Spero's story via his Instagram account (Image via Instagram/ rushindrasinha)

Piyush "Spero" Bathla, renowned caster and talent head at Global Esports, also took to his Instagram and dedicated a story to Team XO's victory. The post was later shared by Global Esports' founder and CEO, Rushindra Sinha. Here's what Spero wrote in his story:

"A Battlegrounds Mobile India team won New State LAN! Big wake up call for all the BGMI players who didn't wanna play New State! I am not saying that don't wait for BGMI. I am just saying, "have the hunger!" If tomorrow BGMI doesn't come back or it is taking a long time to come back. Would you just retire from esports?"

Sinha also commented on the story as he wrote:

"Well said @ sperocasts . It's high time the dormant BGMI playerss wake up and find their hunger - or they'll end up taking an early retirement for no reason 🙄🫣"

Interestingly, this is not the first time Sinha has made such a comment. Previously, he tweeted a series of tweets on his doubts about Battlegrounds Mobile India's return.

"If it was going to come back it would have by now": Global Esports' founder on BGMI unban

Dr Rushindra Sinha @RushindraSinha IMO the game isn’t coming back, if it was going to come back it would have by now, the silence from the publisher and the govt should be telling enough, the fact that the company that Krafton invested in is hosting a 1cr New State India LAN should be telling enough IMO the game isn’t coming back, if it was going to come back it would have by now, the silence from the publisher and the govt should be telling enough, the fact that the company that Krafton invested in is hosting a 1cr New State India LAN should be telling enough

On Tuesday, January 24, Rushindra Sinha posted a series of tweets expressing his views on Battlegrounds Mobile India's ban reversal. He showcased doubts regarding the game's return while comparing its case with the PUBG Mobile ban.

In one of his tweets, Sinha wrote:

"IMO the game isn't coming back, if it was going to come back it would have by now, the silence from the publisher and the govt should be telling enough, the fact that the company that Krafton invested in is hosting a 1cr New State India LAN should be telling enough."

Interestingly, a few weeks ago, Sinha also asked the Battlegrounds Mobile India players to shift their focus toward New State Mobile until the game gets unbanned. Here's what he said during one of his live streams:

"New State is here, its LAN events are getting organized, and the game is doing well. I suggest that unless Battlegrounds Mobile India (Krafton) reveals anything regarding its return, you should focus on New State. That's all I am going to say."

Sinha also reiterated that he wants the Krafton-backed game to make a return "more than anyone else."

