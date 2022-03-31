BMOC The Grind Day 1: Schedule, teams, where to watch and more

BMOC The Grind, a two-and-a-half week long official practice scrim, is set to begin today from 5:37 pm onwards. 32 invited teams have been divided into four groups, each of 8. The event will have three stages: Qualifiers, League Stage, and Finals.

Six matches will be played each day during the four-day-long Qualifiers, between March 31 and April 3. The top 24 out of 32 teams will qualify for the second stage, i.e., the League Stage.

BMOC The Grind Qualifiers Day 1: Schedule and other details

Day 1 of Qualifiers features two Erangel, two Miramar, and one Sanhok. The first match will start from 5:37 pm IST onwards.

Match 1: Erangel - Group A and Group B

Match 2: Miramar - Group A and Group C

Match 3: Sanhok - Group A and Group D

Match 4: Erangel - Group B and Group C

Match 5: Miramar - Group B and Group D

Match 6: Erangel - Group C and Group D

Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge The Grind teams

Group A

Skylightz Gaming 7Sea Esports Global Esports Soul Chemin Esports Reckoning Esports Marcos Gaming Chicken Rushers

Group B

TSM 8Bit FS Esports Nigma Galaxy Orangutan Team Celtz Big Brother Hydra Official

Group C

Team XO OR Esports Team XSpark True Rippers Blind Esports Inside Out Team Mayhem Team Forever

Group D

GodLike Esports Revenant Esports Enigma Gaming R Esports Team Insane Hydrabad Hydras Rsvenge Esports Entity Gaming

The league stage will run from April 7 to April 10, while the grand finals will be played from April 17. Fans can watch the event on the YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The Grind will help these teams get a feel for their strategy. Some teams had miserable performances in the BGIS 2021. They would like to secure top spots in upcoming tournaments.

These teams will also be directly invited to the BMOC, the first BGMI major tournament of 2022. They will play in round 4 of BMOC Online Qualifiers along with 32 qualified teams.

Online Qualifiers are scheduled to take place between April 21 and May 15. The top 24 will move to the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series Season 1, a 2,00,00,000 INR tournament.

