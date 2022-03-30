Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge The Grind: Teams, format, and schedule revealed

Krafton has announced a two-and-a-half-week official Battlegrounds Mobile India practice scrim called The Grind, which will take place before the start of the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC). The event will be played in three stages and will be exclusive to 32 teams that will be invited to the event directly.

Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge The Grind format

1. Qualifiers: This is the initial stage of the event, which will take place from 31 March-3 April. All invited teams will compete in a round-robin format, divided into four groups of eight teams each. The top 24 teams advance to the next round, while the bottom eight are eliminated.

2. League Stage: From 7-10 April, the top 24 qualified teams will be placed in three groups and compete in a round-robin format, at the end of which only 16 will move to the finals.

3. Finals: Between 14-17 April, the top 16 teams will compete in a final round of 24 matches, with the top team being named winners.

Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge The Grind teams

Group A

Skylightz Gaming 7Sea Esports Global Esports Soul Chemin Esports Reckoning Esports Marcos Gaming Chicken Rushers

Group B

TSM 8Bit FS Esports Nigma Galaxy Orangutan Team Celtz Big Brother Hydra Official

Group C

Team XO OR Esports Team XSpark True Rippers Blind Esports Inside Out Team Mayhem Team Forever

Group D

GodLike Esports Revenant Esports Enigma Gaming R Esports Team Insane Hydrabad Hydras Rsvenge Esports Entity Gaming

These scrims will serve as a practice for the seasoned teams before the upcoming BMCO and BMPS. The list of invited teams is not out yet but expect it sometime soon.

The tournament will be streamed on the official YouTube channel of BattleGrounds Mobile India from 5:00 pm onwards.

The 2022 season of Battlegrounds Mobile will be starting soon with BMOC. The registrations are over and the open online qualifiers will take place from 4-10 April. BMOC will end on 15 May and will act as a launching pad for the first-ever BattleGrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS). BMOC will not feature any prize pool, but BMPS will have a humungous prize pool of INR 2 crore, which is the most for any single esports tournament in India. BMPS is scheduled to take place from 19 May-12 June, when the top 24 teams from BMOC will compete for glory.

