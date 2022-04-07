BMOC The Grind League Stage Day 1: Schedule, map order, teams, and where to watch 

The league stage of BMOC The Grind will commence today (7 April). The four-day-long league will include 24 teams competing in a round-robin format. These teams are split into three groups with eight teams each. During the league stage, six matches will be played every day, with the top 16 teams advancing to the finals. The Grind is a warm-up event for the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge which will start this month.

BMOC The Grind League Stage Day 1 schedule

The first match of the league stage will be played between Group A and Group B on the Erangel map from 5:06 pm onwards. Day 1 features three matches on Erangel, two matches on Miramar, and one match on Sanhok.

Match 1: Erangel - Group A and Group B - 5:06 pm

Match 2: Miramar - Group B and Group C - 5:53 pm

Match 3: Sanhok - Group A and Group C - 6:47 pm

Match 4: Erangel - Group A and Group C - 7:34 pm

Match 5: Miramar - Group A and Group B - 8:29 pm

Match 6: Erangel - Group B and Group C - 9:16 pm

Groups for BMOC The Grind League Stage

Group A

Team XO Global Esports GodLike Esports Team Mayhem Team Xspark Revenant R Esports Nigma Galaxy

Group B

Team Soul Orangutan Team Insane TSM Skylightz Gaming Team Enigma Forever True Rippers Revenge Esports

Group C

Chemin Esports Hyderabad HydraS OR Esports 7Sea Esports Hydra Official 8Bit FS Esports Entity Gaming

What happened during the qualifiers?

Team XO topped the qualifiers with 169 points. This was not surprising, given their form in 2022.

Fan-favorite Team Soul put up an impressive performance to claim second place with 151 points, while Chemin Esports secured third place in the qualifiers. GodLike Esports and OR Esports were in seventh and ninth place, while Team X Spark settled at the thirteenth rank. Hydra official and 8Bit came in at fifteenth and sixteenth place, respectively.

The league stages will offer good practice for all the teams. Although teams don't have to be at the top to qualify for the finals, it's important to build momentum. The contest will be a fascinating one to watch. Readers can catch the action live on the Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTube channel at 5:00 pm IST.

Edited by Siddharth Satish