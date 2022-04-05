BMOC The Grind League Stage: Groups and format revealed 

The league stage of BMOC The Grind is slated to be held from 7 April to 10 April and will have the top 24 qualified teams from Qualifiers. These teams are divided into three groups, each of 8. Six matches will be played each day during the league stage, with the top 16 teams moving to the Finals.

The event is being organized by Krafton as a practice scrim ahead of the Online Qualifiers of the “ Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge”, the first official BGMI tournament.

BMOC The Grind features three stages, i.e., Qualifiers, played between 31 March and 3 April, League Stage and Grand Finals. The scrim also has a prize pool of 1.5 lakhs where the champion will get 50%, i.e., 75,000 INR.

BMOC The Grind Format (Image via BGMI)

Groups for the BMOC The Grind League Stage

Group A

Team XO Global Esports GodLike Esports Team Mayhem Team Xspark Revenant R Esports Nigma Galaxy

Group B

Team Soul Orangutan Team Insane TSM Skylightz Gaming Team Enigma Forever True Rippers Revenge Esports

Group C

Chemin Esports Hyderabad HydraS OR Esports 7Sea Esports Hydra Official 8Bit FS Esports Entity Gaming

In Qualifiers, Team XO, led by Sensei, grabbed first place with 169 points. The team started their domination in the first match, where they eliminated 20 players. The side are in great form as they won two consecutive tournaments last month.

Qualifiers overall standings (Image via BGMI)

Team Soul is another team who impressed fans with a sparkling performance during four days long Qualifiers. Securing 151 points and three chicken dinners, the team finished in second place.

With consistent gameplay, Hyderabad Hydras came in fourth place and will look to continue their form in the League Stage. GodLike put up an emphatic performance on the last day and acquired 7th place.

The bottom eight teams could not make it to the league stage. Team INS, led by Joker, fell short by 2 points and finished in 25th place. Enigma Gaming, one of the best teams, also failed to qualify for the second stage. Despite securing a chicken dinner, team Chicken Rushers accumulated only 48 points.

The invited teams have a good chance to boost their confidence ahead of the official event. The league stage will be streamed on the BGMI YouTube channel from 5 pm onwards.

