BMOC The Grind Qualifiers Day 3: Schedule, where to watch, and more

This is the third day for the BMOC The Grind BGMI Qualifiers. In the Qualifiers, a total of 32 teams are competing for 24 league stage spots. Fans can catch the event live on the official YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India at 5:00 PM IST. This article will provide information about today's schedule.
BMOC The Grind Qualifiers Day 3 match schedule
Match 1: Erangel - Group A and Group B - 5:37 PM
Match 2: Miramar - Group A and Group C - 6:24 PM
Match 3: Sanhok - Group A and Group D - 7:17 PM
Match 4: Erangel - Group B and Group C - 8:05 PM
Match 5: Miramar - Group B and Group D - 9:00 PM
Match 6: Erangel - Group C and Group D - 9:47 PM
The Grind Teams
Group A
- Skylightz Gaming
- 7Sea Esports
- Global Esports
- Soul
- Chemin Esports
- Reckoning Esports
- Marcos Gaming
- Chicken Rushers
Group B
- TSM
- 8Bit
- FS Esports
- Nigma Galaxy
- Orangutan
- Team Celtz
- Big Brother
- Hydra Official
Group C
- Team XO
- OR Esports
- Team XSpark
- True Rippers
- Blind Esports
- Inside Out
- Team Mayhem
- Team Forever
Group D
- GodLike Esports
- Revenant Esports
- Enigma Gaming
- R Esports
- Team Insane
- Hydrabad Hydras
- Rsvenge Esports
- Entity Gaming
BMOC The Grind Teams standings
Team Soul had an amazing Day 2, which put them in pole position with 50 kills and 104 points. They became the first team to cross the 100 point mark. Team XO slipped one place to second rank with 96 points while Hyderabad Hydras clung on to their third place in the overall standings. With 60 points, TSM secured sixth place. FS Esports, who was in third place after Day 1, had a bad Day 2 as they grabbed only 3 points in their three matches and slipped to 13th place.
Team Xspark, didn't have the best of the days as they slipped to the second page at the 14th rank while GodLike and Skylightz Esports didn't show any improvement as they are on 29th and 30th ranks, respectively. Hydra Officials are still in the last spot with 13 points.
Today is another opportunity for all teams to improve their standing. To get into the top 24, the bottom teams will have to put in some extra effort and climb their way to the top.