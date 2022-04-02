BMOC The Grind Qualifiers Day 3: Schedule, where to watch, and more

This is the third day for the BMOC The Grind BGMI Qualifiers. In the Qualifiers, a total of 32 teams are competing for 24 league stage spots. Fans can catch the event live on the official YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India at 5:00 PM IST. This article will provide information about today's schedule.

BMOC The Grind Qualifiers Day 3 match schedule

Match 1: Erangel - Group A and Group B - 5:37 PM

Match 2: Miramar - Group A and Group C - 6:24 PM

Match 3: Sanhok - Group A and Group D - 7:17 PM

Match 4: Erangel - Group B and Group C - 8:05 PM

Match 5: Miramar - Group B and Group D - 9:00 PM

Match 6: Erangel - Group C and Group D - 9:47 PM

The Grind Teams

Group A

Skylightz Gaming 7Sea Esports Global Esports Soul Chemin Esports Reckoning Esports Marcos Gaming Chicken Rushers

Group B

TSM 8Bit FS Esports Nigma Galaxy Orangutan Team Celtz Big Brother Hydra Official

Group C

Team XO OR Esports Team XSpark True Rippers Blind Esports Inside Out Team Mayhem Team Forever

Group D

GodLike Esports Revenant Esports Enigma Gaming R Esports Team Insane Hydrabad Hydras Rsvenge Esports Entity Gaming

BMOC The Grind Teams standings

Team Soul had an amazing Day 2, which put them in pole position with 50 kills and 104 points. They became the first team to cross the 100 point mark. Team XO slipped one place to second rank with 96 points while Hyderabad Hydras clung on to their third place in the overall standings. With 60 points, TSM secured sixth place. FS Esports, who was in third place after Day 1, had a bad Day 2 as they grabbed only 3 points in their three matches and slipped to 13th place.

Qualifiers Day 2 rankings (Image via BGMI)

Team Xspark, didn't have the best of the days as they slipped to the second page at the 14th rank while GodLike and Skylightz Esports didn't show any improvement as they are on 29th and 30th ranks, respectively. Hydra Officials are still in the last spot with 13 points.

Today is another opportunity for all teams to improve their standing. To get into the top 24, the bottom teams will have to put in some extra effort and climb their way to the top.

