BMPS 2023: All invited teams and format revealed 

Krafton has invited 96 teams for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023, starting November 22. The competition arrives with a massive cash prize of ₹1 crore. For the League Stage Week 1, the teams have been segregated into 12 groups of eight. The first six groups are labeled Group Blue, while the remaining six are designated Group Red.
The League Stage will last three weeks and wrap up on December 9. Based on the weekly rankings, teams will gain bonus points that will be added to their overall tally. All groups will play in a round-robin format three days per week.
Each week, these teams will be reshuffled into groups based on their weekly results. Every participant will compete in 15 games throughout the League Stage. Once concluded, the top 16 teams from the overall points table (Week 1 + 2 + 3) will earn their position in the Grand Finals.
BMPS 2023 participating teams and groups for Week 1
These are the 96 teams participating in the BGMI Pro Series;
Group 1
- Gladiators Esports
- Team Megastars
- WSB Gaming
- Team Great
- 4Trouble Maker
- Team 7S
- DOD Esports
- TTE
Group 2
- Big Brother Esports
- Team Soul
- Team Empire
- RTG
- Midwave
- Entity Gaming
- Gujarat Tigers
- Team OG
Group 3
- Team XSpark
- Lucknow Giants
- THW
- Team FFE
- ORB Esports
- Claw Esports
- Hydra Officials
- Team V9
Group 4
- Team Blind
- Titan Esports
- Enigma Gaming
- Silly
- SE4L Esports
- FS Esports
- Hindustan Gaming
- ASG Esports
Group 5
- Gods Reign
- Autobotz Esports
- Bloodrose
- Reckoning Esports
- RC Esports
- 7Shore
- Genxfm Esports
- Execute Esports
Group 6
- Medal Esports
- Wind Esports
- TMZ
- Team BR
- Fly Esports
- GWL
- UK07 Esports
- UP50
Group 7
- Revenant Esports
- Team Insane
- Marcos Gaming
- Four Horse Men
- Hyderabad Hydras
- TWOB
- MG Esports
- Error Esports
Group 8
- TWM Gaming
- One Official x High Voltage
- Numen Gaming
- Team OST
- Team HUB
- Global Esports
- United 4 Gods
- GodLike Esports
Group 9
- OR Esports
- 8Bit CS
- Nade Esportd
- Vintage
- Forest APE
- TEN
- Team EXC
- Clue Esports
Group 10
- Midwave Esports
- Team CK
- Live Craft
- 7H
- G1 Esports
- Team A2K
- Rippers
- Glory Esports
Group 11
- Glitchx Esports
- 4AM
- DE
- Genesis
- 1Miillion Officials
- NON
- Hyper
- GH
Group 12
- Mayur Esports
- GS
- Burnx Official
- Psyche
- Team INV
- Stellar Titans
- Team Mayhem
- Down Hill
How to watch BMPS 2023
Fans can watch the BMPS live on the official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports at 4:30 pm IST in Hindi and English languages. Five games will be conducted each day across four BGMI maps: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi.
Ahead of this grand contest, several organizations have bolstered their roster, especially those who suffered disappointing results in the BGIS 2023 and the BGMS Season 2. The clubs mentioned above will now concentrate on registering a respectable position in the upcoming BMPS and end the year on a confident note.