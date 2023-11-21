BMPS 2023: All invited teams and format revealed 

Krafton has invited 96 teams for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023, starting November 22. The competition arrives with a massive cash prize of ₹1 crore. For the League Stage Week 1, the teams have been segregated into 12 groups of eight. The first six groups are labeled Group Blue, while the remaining six are designated Group Red.

The League Stage will last three weeks and wrap up on December 9. Based on the weekly rankings, teams will gain bonus points that will be added to their overall tally. All groups will play in a round-robin format three days per week.

Each week, these teams will be reshuffled into groups based on their weekly results. Every participant will compete in 15 games throughout the League Stage. Once concluded, the top 16 teams from the overall points table (Week 1 + 2 + 3) will earn their position in the Grand Finals.

BMPS 2023 participating teams and groups for Week 1

These are the 96 teams participating in the BGMI Pro Series;

Group 1

Gladiators Esports Team Megastars WSB Gaming Team Great 4Trouble Maker Team 7S DOD Esports TTE

Group 2

Big Brother Esports Team Soul Team Empire RTG Midwave Entity Gaming Gujarat Tigers Team OG

Group 3

Team XSpark Lucknow Giants THW Team FFE ORB Esports Claw Esports Hydra Officials Team V9

Group 4

Team Blind Titan Esports Enigma Gaming Silly SE4L Esports FS Esports Hindustan Gaming ASG Esports

Group 5

Gods Reign Autobotz Esports Bloodrose Reckoning Esports RC Esports 7Shore Genxfm Esports Execute Esports

Group 6

Medal Esports Wind Esports TMZ Team BR Fly Esports GWL UK07 Esports UP50

Group 7

Revenant Esports Team Insane Marcos Gaming Four Horse Men Hyderabad Hydras TWOB MG Esports Error Esports

Group 8

TWM Gaming One Official x High Voltage Numen Gaming Team OST Team HUB Global Esports United 4 Gods GodLike Esports

Group 9

OR Esports 8Bit CS Nade Esportd Vintage Forest APE TEN Team EXC Clue Esports

Group 10

Midwave Esports Team CK Live Craft 7H G1 Esports Team A2K Rippers Glory Esports

Group 11

Glitchx Esports 4AM DE Genesis 1Miillion Officials NON Hyper GH

Group 12

Mayur Esports GS Burnx Official Psyche Team INV Stellar Titans Team Mayhem Down Hill

How to watch BMPS 2023

Fans can watch the BMPS live on the official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports at 4:30 pm IST in Hindi and English languages. Five games will be conducted each day across four BGMI maps: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi.

Expand Tweet

Ahead of this grand contest, several organizations have bolstered their roster, especially those who suffered disappointing results in the BGIS 2023 and the BGMS Season 2. The clubs mentioned above will now concentrate on registering a respectable position in the upcoming BMPS and end the year on a confident note.