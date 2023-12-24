BMPS 2023 champions Blind Esports officially bids farewell to its BGMI squad 

Blind Esports officially announced the farewell of its BGMI lineup on December 24, 2023. The organization recently won the BMPS 2023 in a dominant fashion. The roster has gained immense popularity over the past six months, showing dominance in several major tournaments.

The organization also said goodbye to its analyst Ayogi Gamer and coach Mayavi. There is another rumor circulating that all seven members of the club would join Team Soul, as it recently parted ways with its players.

Blind Esports waves goodbye to its BGMI roster

The Blind Esports roster consisted of the following members:

Jokerr - Khush Singh Manya - Mohammad Raja Nakul - Nakul Sharma Rony - Manpreet Singh Spower - Rudra Ayogi - Rahul Mayavi - Shubham Chawla

In the farewell post, the organization said:

"As you embark on new journeys, our heartfelt thanks go with you. Farewell to an exceptional team - your impact will be a lasting journey. Best wishes on your next chapter."

Amid the BGMI ban in the country, Blind Esports signed Spower in January 2023. The club then recruited former Global Esports athletes Rony, Jokerr, Manya, and Nakul in April this year. After the re-release of the game in May, these five players began participating in esports tournaments.

In June 2023, Blind Esports registered its victory in the four third-party tournaments, including the Skyesports Champions Series, Upthrust Challenger Showdown, and Villager Domin8r Series. The Manya-led crew completely dominated all the notable events of that month.

Spower left the club to join GodLike Esports in July. The organization saw a slight decline in its results as it finished ninth in the BGMI Masters Series Season 2. The squad was the title winner of the Masters Series Season 1 while playing under Global Esports.

Blind Esports then delivered its impressive performance and gained fourth spot in the two official tournaments: the BGIS and the India vs Korea Invitational. The players found their confidence with great performances in both competitions.

Spower then rejoined the club in October this year. They achieved the trophy in the Skyesports Championship 5.0. The star-studded lineup concluded the year with the blazing trophy of the BMPS 2023 and will now join their new home for the 2024 BGMI season.