BMPS 2023 Grand Finals Day 2: Livestream, teams, map schedule, and Day 1 results

Day 2 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023 Grand Finals will take place on December 16. At the end of Day 1, Entity Gaming topped the overall points table. Blind Esports, Glitch, and Team XSpark also performed well. The point difference between the top five is not very big, so the competition is expected to get even more exciting.

Some experienced teams, like Hydra and Team Soul, got off to a slow start on the opening day of the BMPS Finals. They will be looking for a strong comeback, as there are only 12 matches left. All the action is taking place at the EKA Arena, Ahmedabad, India.

Participating teams in BMPS 2023 Grand Finals

Here are all the teams participating in the BMPS 2023 Grand Finals:

Team Insane Blind Esports Growing Strong Team Soul Hydra Officials Autobotz Esports Genxfm Psyche Glitch Team XSpark Team Together Esports Revenant Esports 8BitCS Gladiators Esports Entity Gaming Numen Gaming

Map order for Day 2 and livestream details

The teams will start Day 2 with a battle on the Erangel map. The second, third, and fourth matches will be contested in Miramar, Sanhok, and Erangel, respectively. The last two matches will take place in Miramar and Erangel.

Here is the map schedule for the day:

Match 1 - Erangel - 5:24 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - 6:07 pm

Match 3 - Sanhok - 6:51 pm

Match 4 - Vikendi - 7:55 pm

Match 5 - Miramar - 8:39 pm

Match 6 - Erangel - 9:23 pm

Those interested can catch all the action on Krafton India Esports' official YouTube and Loco channels. The broadcast will begin at 4:30 pm on December 16, 2023.

BMPS Finals Day 1 results

Saumraj-led Entity Gaming finished at the top of the standings on Day 1 with 75 points. They had a consistent run throughout the six matches. Their main objective will now be to maintain this momentum on the second and third days of the BMPS Finals.

Blind Esports secured second place with 66 points. They will try to solidify their ranking on Day 2.

Team XSpark placed third with 64 points after a great showing on Day 1. Their star player, Sarang, was particularly phenomenal.

Glitchx Reborn and Insane scored 60 and 57 points, respectively. Gladiators Esports gained 55 points, while Revenant registered 46 points.

Numen Gaming and Hydra Officials finished ninth and tenth in the overall standings with 44 and 43 points, respectively. Team Soul accumulated only 27 points and secured the 13th position.