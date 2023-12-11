BMPS 2023 Grand Finals: Teams, venue, host city, prize pool distribution, and where to watch

A total of 16 BGMI clubs have secured spots in the LAN Finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023. Krafton has announced that the three-day Finals will be hosted from December 15 to 17 at the EKA Arena stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The League Stage featured 96 invited teams who fought across three weeks.
During the Grand Finals, the 16 top teams will contest in 18 matches for a share of the total prize money of ₹1 crore. The winners of the BMPS 2023 will be rewarded a huge prize of ₹40 lakh. This is the third and last official BGMI event of the year.
BMPS 2023 Grand Finals participants
Here are the top 16 teams of the League Stage who will contest in the Finals:
- Team Insane
- Blind Esports
- Growing Strong
- Team Soul
- Hydra Officials
- Autobotz Esports
- Genxfm
- Psyche
- Glitch
- Team XSpark
- Team Together Esports
- Revenant Esports
- 8BitCS
- Gladiators Esports
- Entity Gaming
- Numen Gaming
Prize pool distribution
The aforementioned finalists will be awarded based on their rankings in the BMPS Grand Finals. The top individual player and the best IGL of the tournament will also get special awards. Here is the prize pool distribution of the second edition of the BGMI Pro Series;
- 1st Place - ₹40,00,000
- 2nd Place - ₹20,00,000
- 3rd Place - ₹10,00,000
- 4th Place - ₹5,00,000
- 5th Place - ₹3,00,000
- 6th Place - ₹3,00,000
- 7th Place - ₹2,00,000
- 8th Place - ₹2,00,000
- 9th Place - ₹1,50,000
- 10th Place - ₹1,50,000
- 11th Place - ₹1,50,000
- 12th Place - ₹1,50,000
- 13th Place - ₹1,00,000
- 14th Place - ₹1,00,000
- 15th Place - ₹1,00,000
- 16th Place - ₹1,00,000
Special awards
- Most Valuable Player - ₹3,00,000
- Best IGL - ₹2,00,000
Where to watch BMPS 2023 Grand Finals
Fans can witness the Pro Series Finals live at the venue. Tickets for the event are now available on the BookMyShow website. The official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports will also broadcast the 18 matches live at 4:30 pm IST in English and Hindi.
Here is the map order for the Finals:
- Match 1 - Erangel
- Match 2 - Miramar
- Match 3 - Sanhok
- Match 4 - Vikendi
- Match 5 - Miramar
- Match 6 - Erangel
Defending champions Team Soul has once again made it to the BMPS 2023 Finale. They looked to be in their signature form during the League Stage and ranked fourth on the leaderboard. Their main objective now will be to defend the title, but it will not be easy for them as the competition is more intense this time around.