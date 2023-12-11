BMPS 2023 Grand Finals: Teams, venue, host city, prize pool distribution, and where to watch

A total of 16 BGMI clubs have secured spots in the LAN Finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023. Krafton has announced that the three-day Finals will be hosted from December 15 to 17 at the EKA Arena stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The League Stage featured 96 invited teams who fought across three weeks.

During the Grand Finals, the 16 top teams will contest in 18 matches for a share of the total prize money of ₹1 crore. The winners of the BMPS 2023 will be rewarded a huge prize of ₹40 lakh. This is the third and last official BGMI event of the year.

BMPS 2023 Grand Finals participants

Here are the top 16 teams of the League Stage who will contest in the Finals:

Team Insane Blind Esports Growing Strong Team Soul Hydra Officials Autobotz Esports Genxfm Psyche Glitch Team XSpark Team Together Esports Revenant Esports 8BitCS Gladiators Esports Entity Gaming Numen Gaming

Prize pool distribution

The aforementioned finalists will be awarded based on their rankings in the BMPS Grand Finals. The top individual player and the best IGL of the tournament will also get special awards. Here is the prize pool distribution of the second edition of the BGMI Pro Series;

1st Place - ₹40,00,000

2nd Place - ₹20,00,000

3rd Place - ₹10,00,000

4th Place - ₹5,00,000

5th Place - ₹3,00,000

6th Place - ₹3,00,000

7th Place - ₹2,00,000

8th Place - ₹2,00,000

9th Place - ₹1,50,000

10th Place - ₹1,50,000

11th Place - ₹1,50,000

12th Place - ₹1,50,000

13th Place - ₹1,00,000

14th Place - ₹1,00,000

15th Place - ₹1,00,000

16th Place - ₹1,00,000

Special awards

Most Valuable Player - ₹3,00,000 Best IGL - ₹2,00,000

Where to watch BMPS 2023 Grand Finals

Fans can witness the Pro Series Finals live at the venue. Tickets for the event are now available on the BookMyShow website. The official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports will also broadcast the 18 matches live at 4:30 pm IST in English and Hindi.

Here is the map order for the Finals:

Match 1 - Erangel Match 2 - Miramar Match 3 - Sanhok Match 4 - Vikendi Match 5 - Miramar Match 6 - Erangel

Defending champions Team Soul has once again made it to the BMPS 2023 Finale. They looked to be in their signature form during the League Stage and ranked fourth on the leaderboard. Their main objective now will be to defend the title, but it will not be easy for them as the competition is more intense this time around.