BMPS 2023 League Stage Day 4: Livestream, teams, map schedule, and where to watch

Groups 7 to 12 of the BMPS 2023 League will start their campaign on November 25. These groups feature eight teams each and will play their five matches of Week 1 in a Round Robin format over the next three days. The initial six groups had already completed their five games in the previous three days. Day 4 of this BGMI tournament will start today at 5 pm IST.

A total of 15 games are planned for these six groups every week, and each team will participate in five matches. The first three days of the BMPS witnessed fierce competition between 48 teams. Hydra Officials came across as a strong performer there.

BMPS League Day 4 participants

These 48 teams, divided into six groups, will participate on the fourth day of the BGMI Pro Series League:

Group 7

Revenant Esports Team Insane Marcos Gaming Four Horse Men Hyderabad Hydras TWOB MG Esports Error Esports

Group 8

TWM Gaming One Official x High Voltage Numen Gaming Team OST Team HUB Global Esports United 4 Gods GodLike Esports

Group 9

OR Esports 8Bit CS Nade Esportd Vintage Forest APE TEN Team EXC Clue Esports

Group 10

Midwave Esports Team CK Live Craft 7H G1 Esports Team A2K Rippers Glory Esports

Group 11

Glitchx Esports 4AM DE Genesis 1Miillion Officials NON Hyper GH

Group 12

Mayur Esports GS Burnx Official Psyche Team INV Stellar Titans Team Mayhem Down Hill

BMPS Day 4 schedule and how to watch

Group 7 will clash against Group 8 in the first game, which will take place on the Erangel map at around 5 pm. Groups 7, 8, 9, 11, and 12 will play two matches each, while there is no game for Group 10 today.

Fans can witness these five encounters live on the official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports in two languages: English and Hindi.

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 7 vs 8

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 11 vs 12

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 8 vs 11

Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 7 vs 9

Match 5 - Erangel - Group 9 vs 12

Several popular squads like Team GodLike, Revenant, Global, and OR Esports will have their BMPS debuts today. These clubs will try to maintain momentum from the very first game in the League Stage. On the other hand, many underdogs will be looking to have strong performances against the experienced lineups and make a name for themselves.