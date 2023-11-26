BMPS 2023 League Stage Day 5: Livestream, teams, map schedule, and more

The fifth day of the BMPS 2023 League Stage is scheduled for November 26 at 5 pm IST. The 7th to 12th groups will continue their fight against one another. Team Insane demonstrated an astonishing performance yesterday, clinching both their matches in dominant fashion. Growing Strong was the second-best lineup there, and they will be trying to remain consistent today.

In the first week of the BMPS 2023, each participant will battle in five games. The first six groups have already competed in their respective matches. Based on the weekly leaderboard, participants will also be awarded bonus points.

Day 5 participants of BMPS 2023 League Stage

Group 7

Revenant Esports Team Insane Marcos Gaming Four Horse Men Hyderabad Hydras TWOB MG Esports Error Esports

Group 8

TWM Gaming One Official x High Voltage Numen Gaming Team OST Team HUB Global Esports United 4 Gods GodLike Esports

Group 9

OR Esports 8Bit CS Nade Esportd Vintage Forest APE TEN Team EXC Clue Esports

Group 10

Midwave Esports Team CK Live Craft 7H G1 Esports Team A2K Rippers Glory Esports

Group 11

Glitchx Esports 4AM DE Genesis 1Miillion Officials NON Hyper GH

Group 12

Mayur Esports Growing Strong Burnx Official Psyche Team INV Stellar Titans Team Mayhem Down Hill

Schedule for Day 5

On the fifth day, Group 10 will take part in three games as there were no matches for it yesterday. Groups 7 and 8 will contest in two encounters, while the remaining two will have only one game today. The map order mentioned below will be followed on Day 5:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 8 vs 10

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 7 vs 10

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 9 vs 10

Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 8 vs 12

Match 5 - Erangel - Group 7 vs 11

Day 4 results

Insane was unbeaten on the fourth day of the BMPS 2023 League. The Aadi-led lineup grabbed two Chicken Dinners and posted 53 points on the screen. Growing Strong got second seat with 37 points after winning a 19-point Chicken Dinner in their second game.

Two experienced clubs, Revenant and GodLike Esports, had a promising start to the BMPS and collected 34 and 29 points, respectively, in their two encounters. Both the lineups will focus on strengthening their rankings on Day 5.

Global Esports, led by Mavi, achieved the 11th spot with 24 points. While OR Esports, a newly formed squad, gained 16th place yesterday with 19 points. Numen Gaming, featuring some BGMI veterans, scored only 16 points in their initial two games.

TWM Gaming and Marcos Gaming failed to make a good start to the BMPS 2023 as they accumulated five and four points yesterday. Forest Ape had a terrible start, scoring a single point in two games.