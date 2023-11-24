Numen Gaming announces its new lineup for BMPS 2023

Numen Gaming has unveiled its latest BGMI roster for the Battle Ground Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023. The tournament, which commenced on November 22, showcases 96 invited teams vying for an enormous prize pool of ₹1 crore. The organization finds its place in sub-group eight, with its matches scheduled to kick off on November 25.

Numen Gaming has added two acclaimed BGMI players, Shadow and ClutchGod, to the crew. Both these players have participated in many big tournaments and will be a huge boost to the team.

Numen Gaming roster for BMPS 2023

The announcement was made through the firm's social media channels, expressing their readiness for the Pro Series challenge. The new roster consists of the following players:

Shaurya "Savitar" Gupta Vivek "ClutchGod" Aabhas Arjun "Shadow" Mandhalkar Arshpreet "Gill" Singh Deepanshu "Wixxky" Yadav

Gill and Savitar are the retained players from the previous roster of Numen Gaming, and their continuity adds a sense of familiarity to the team. On the other hand, ClutchGod and Shadow have been integral members of GodLike Esports for an extended period.

The relationship between GodLike and Numen is closely intertwined, resulting in a fluid movement of players between the two teams. Wixxky, on the other hand, was formerly part of the Midwave roster.

Numen Gaming is an organization renowned for its expertise in various domains, including talent management, content production, brand integration, and sponsorship.

Despite their proficiency, the organization has yet to achieve notable success in the BGMI scene. In light of this, they are eager for a turnaround in fortunes and are setting their sights on a positive shift in performance during BMPS 2023.

The BMPS 2023 is being broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports at 4:30 pm IST, catering to viewers in both Hindi and English.

With numerous teams opting for roster changes in pursuit of improved outcomes, there's a collective desire for their lineups to showcase peak performance. Notably, this tournament holds significance as it might serve as the last official BGMI event of the year.

There are two categories, Red and Blue, with each group having 48 teams (six sub-groups of eight teams) in the league stage of the event. Each team will play 15 matches over three weeks, and at the end of it, only the top 16 teams will move to the Grand Finals.