BMPS 2023: Prize pool distribution officially revealed 

The second season of the Battleground Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS 2023) takes place from November 22 with 96 BGMI teams. This season offers a cash prize pool of ₹1 crore, which is half of the 2022 edition. It is being conducted in two different phases. The initial round is named the League Stage, while the second and ultimate round is called the Grand Finals.

The League Stage consists of 12 groups of eight BGMI teams each. These squads will have a total of 15 games each to prove themselves in the initial stage and achieve a spot in the Grand Finals, of which there are only 16 seats.

Prize pool distribution for BMPS 2023

BMGMI Pro Series 2023 boasts a total prize of ₹1 crore (Image via BGMI)

The crown champions of the Battleground Mobile India Pro Series Season 2 (BMPS 2023) will take home a humongous cash prize of ₹40 lakh, while the runner-up will claim the half of what the winner got. Here is the complete prize pool distribution for the top 16 teams;

1st Place - ₹40,00,000

2nd Place - ₹20,00,000

3rd Place - ₹10,00,000

4th Place - ₹5,00,000

5th Place - ₹3,00,000

6th Place - ₹3,00,000

7th Place - ₹2,00,000

8th Place - ₹2,00,000

9th Place - ₹1,50,000

10th Place - ₹1,50,000

11th Place - ₹1,50,000

12th Place - ₹1,50,000

13th Place - ₹1,00,000

14th Place - ₹1,00,000

15th Place - ₹1,00,000

16th Place - ₹1,00,000

Special awards

Most Valuable Player - ₹3,00,000 Best IGL - ₹2,00,000

For the first time in BGMI esports, Krafton has introduced the Bonus Points system in the BMPS 2023. During the League Stage, teams will obtain the additional bonus points every week based on their ranking.

The overall standings of this stage will be the sum of each weekly score. Then the best 16 performers will be selected for the Grand Finale, which is planned to be played at LAN.

Popular Indian clubs such as Global Esports, GodLike, Soul, XSpark, Revenant, and other have been invited to the BMPS 2023. Several other underdog teams that performed brilliantly in the BGIS 2023 have been given a slot in the Pro Series.

Many organizations have added a few new members to their roster, and they will be hoping to end the year on a high note by winning the BMPS trophy. Crowd-favorite clubs like Soul and Godlike failed to meet their fans' expectations during BGIS and will now aim for a comeback. Team Soul was the one to clinch the inaugural season of the Pro Series in 2022.